Alabama state senator claims colleagues 'raped women' with abortion ban

Democratic State Sen. Bobby Singleton blasted his colleagues in Alabama, suggesting they "raped women" by approving a ban on nearly all abortions.

"I think that this is a horrible bill. I think that we raped women last night," Singleton told CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday.

The bill, which passed on Tuesday, would punish doctors with jail time for performing abortions.The state's Republican governor is expected to sign the measure into law.

While appearing on the state senate floor on Tuesday, Singleton said the bill conveyed the message that the state didn't care about females.

BERNIE SANDERS DECLARES ABORTION IS A 'CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT'

"You just said to my daughter, 'you don't matter. You don't matter in the state of Alabama' ... I gotta go home and tell her, 'the state of Alabama don't care nothin' about you baby.'"

His was just the latest heated comment surrounding the new law, which did not allow exceptions for rape and incest. A media firestorm erupted around the legislation as pro-choice organizations and others denounced the lawmakers' decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Singleton also told Camerota he hoped that the Supreme Court wouldn't take up the new law as a test case for overturning existing abortion precedent.

The bill's sponsor specifically said he intended to pass the legislation as a way to challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling blocking states from restricting abortion at certain points during pregnancy.