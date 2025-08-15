Air Force tightens rules on transgender airmen; supporters say it prioritizes readiness: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force has issued updated guidance that centralizes and standardizes separation boards for service members who no longer meet military requirements, including those affected by transgender policy changes.

The Associated Press first reported the change, citing an internal memo dated Aug. 12, 2025.

According to the memo, once a board confirms a member meets the policy’s criteria, "the board must recommend separation."



Hearings are closed and will not be recorded. Instead, the case file includes an abbreviated transcript prepared after the hearing. The policy narrows the board’s role to a single factual finding.



Supporters of stricter readiness standards argue the change avoids drawn-out cases and clarifies discipline. The AP notes that, in the past, boards sometimes retained members despite serious infractions, discretion critics said led to inconsistency.



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has made "restoring the warrior ethos" and tougher physical standards central to his tenure. In his Jan. 25 message to the force, he vowed to "restore the warrior ethos … rebuild our military and reestablish deterrence," then directed a rapid, department-wide review of fitness, body composition and grooming standards.



In July, he tightened medical waiver rules for new recruits, writing that America’s warfighters must be physically and mentally capable of performing in the harshest conditions.

The memo says the rules apply across the Department of the Air Force, including the Space Force, under a single Consolidated Disposition Authority to ensure uniform process and oversight. The AP also reported last week that the Air Force moved to end early retirement benefits for those who do not meet service requirements.

The AP framed the shift within broader Trump-era directives affecting transgender service members and cited Pentagon figures putting the affected population in the low thousands. While some legal advisers have raised questions about appeals without recordings, supporters counter that swift, decisive action is essential for cohesion and defense.



The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The Air Force could not be reached.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.