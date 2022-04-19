Air Force launches 'safe space' for airmen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force has launched a new initiative called "Airmen’s Time" which, among other things, aims to create a "safe space" where service members can share perspectives with their commanders.

"The intent of Airmen’s Time is to create a safe space, be present, and ensure that our Air Force culture invites healthy conversation for every Airman…anytime, anywhere," reads a memo, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, that was recently sent to commanders.

The memo, written by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne S. Bass and General USAF Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown, Jr., states "building trust and belonging is never a one-time event – it is a daily commitment to those we serve."

"To further advance this cultural shift, leaders at every level are entrusted to prioritize time to elevate connection, growth, and enhance the well-being of individual Airmen while building unity within teams," the memo says.

An Air Force schedule and training program available online shows that "Airmen’s Time" is already included in the list of activities over eight and a half weeks.

A spokesperson for the Air Force told Fox News that "an environment focused on continued growth is key to mission success and readiness of the force."

"Allowing leaders to carve out time to directly communicate with their Airmen is crucial for unit cohesion and connectedness," the spokesperson said in a statement. "By further investing in and empowering our Airmen, through initiatives like Airmen’s Time, we are better positioned to act confidently and out-think our adversaries by approaching and solving problems in new ways."

The Pentagon did not respond to Fox News' request for comment by publication.