Afghanistan is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians one year after fall to Taliban

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week.

FIRST ON FOX: It has been a year since President Biden withdrew the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that saw the country plunge into the hands of the Taliban .

Since falling under the control of the Islamic fundamentalist group, the war-torn nation has become the most dangerous place in the world for Christians .

"Paul," an Afghan refugee and Christian residing in Texas whose real name is being withheld for his protection, told Fox News Digital that Christians in Afghanistan are "fearful" of what could happen to them and that "discrimination is allowed" against non-Muslims.

Paul said Christians in the country try to keep a low profile and that "normal people" are turning Christians over to the Taliban for government favors.

"If they find out that you are a believer, first, they can put you in trouble because you became a Christian," Paul said. "Second, many people are angry they don't have food, so they can just sell you to the government… to get a favor from the Taliban."

"So you are like a high target for anyone," Paul added.

Paul said religious freedom was not the only right being suppressed by the Taliban regime, noting that "Sharia law is the main problem" and Afghans who leave Islam face death sentences in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

"Not just religious freedom, but everything, freedom is gone based on what I heard from my friends from inside the country," he also said. "Like, for most basic things, there is no anymore freedom."

Afghanistan has been labeled the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian, with charities like Open Doors USA publishing lists tracking the most dangerous places for followers of Christ.

Open Doors USA CEO David Curry told Fox News Digital that Afghanistan is "No. 1" on the group’s "World Watch List," making the country "the most difficult place in the world for Christians to live."

"Many Christians fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took over," Curry said. "But some did stay because they want to be salt and light in Afghanistan, even as it became more hostile."

"When the takeover happened, we heard from a Christian we’ll call ‘Saad’. He confirmed that there was a list circulated of Christians targeted by the Taliban," he continued. "The Taliban made house visits, killed some Christians, kidnapped others and other believers simply disappeared."

"Another Christian we’ll call ‘Sharifullah’ reported that, soon after they took over, the Taliban warned artisans in Kabul about the designs they were using," Curry said. "He said: ‘All signs of color, life and hope have been removed. Signs of joy have been painted over and replaced with Taliban slogans, which are a far cry from hope.’"

Curry said in "Afghanistan, Christians aren’t just viewed as non-Muslims or bad Muslims – they’re viewed as apostates" which "makes them targets."

Open Doors is a nonprofit that helps Christians worldwide who are being discriminated against or persecuted for their faith. Curry said they do "relief work among refugees from Afghanistan through the help of our local partners."

International Christian Concern president Jeff King told Fox News Digital his organization "named Afghanistan the worst persecuting country this year because the situation deteriorated for the estimated 8,000 to 10,000 Christians."

"Nearly all are converts from Islam and considered apostates by the Taliban, which means a death sentence. Many Afghan Christians are in hiding, as the Taliban searches for them and monitors their activities," King said. "If caught, they are subjected to beatings, kidnappings, torture and murder."

"Before the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the country’s fall to the Taliban about a year ago, we began moving Christian leaders out of the country and much-needed resources in," he continued. "We continue to creatively rescue and serve families and get them to safety. Sadly, quality of life for all Afghan citizens under Taliban rule has crumbled."

International Christian Concern is a nonprofit that aids persecuted Christians in countries where Christianity is targeted.

The situation in the Central Asian nation has gotten worse since the Biden administration’s much criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan.

With the Taliban controlling the government, radical Islam has become the dominant religion in Afghanistan and Christians have been targeted.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said in a report on Tuesday that religious freedom in Afghanistan has "drastically deteriorated" since the Taliban took control.

In addition to Christians, other religious groups have also suffered persecution, including followers of Sikhism, Hinduism and Judaism.

"While the Taliban has acknowledged the existence of the Sikh and Hindu faiths in Afghanistan, and declared that adherents are free to practice these religions according to their beliefs, the regime has denied the existence of a Christian community, despite reports of an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 Christians in the country," the report states.

Fox News Digital's Paul Best contributed reporting.