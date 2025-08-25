Top Trump agency torches Dem lawmakers rallying around detained Abrego Garcia: 'It is insane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security is unleashing on Democrats who have condemned the move by ICE to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia and deport him to Uganda.

Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran national who was arrested by ICE on Monday at his check-in at the agency’s office in Baltimore, Maryland, and he’s expected to be deported to a third-party country, likely Uganda.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not and will never be a Maryland Man—he is a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and public safety threat," a senior DHS Official told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

ICE ARRESTS ABREGO-GARCIA AT MARYLAND CHECK-IN, LAWYER SAYS

"It is insane that sanctuary politicians chose to glorify and stand with an MS-13 gang member over the safety of American citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator, to terrorize American citizens any longer."

Earlier this year, Abrego Garica was first deported to El Salvador for being a suspected gang member, which caused a nationwide controversy that sparked visits to the Central American country, including by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland. However, he ended up later facing charges in the U.S. for alleged human smuggling after a 2022 Tennessee traffic stop resurfaced.

Last week, Abrego Garcia made his way back to Maryland from Tennessee, and U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered that if he was taken into ICE custody that he would need to have "access to his attorneys" in order to "prepare for trial in this case." His brief freedom was slammed as the result of "publicity hungry Maryland judge" by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

District Judge Paula Xinis ruled on Monday afternoon that Abrego Garcia cannot yet be deported to Uganda until his legal team can have a shot at fighting it, according to multiple media outlets.

ABREGO GARCIA TO APPEAR AT ICE OFFICE IN BALTIMORE AMID TALK OF UGANDA DEPORTATION

In a news release first shared with Fox News Digital, DHS is specifically taking aim at a handful of posts on X from Democratic lawmakers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"ICE is holding Kilmar Ábrego García and refusing to answer questions from his lawyers — while the Trump Admin continues to spread lies about his case. Instead of spewing unproven allegations on social media, they need to put up or shut up IN COURT. Mr. Ábrego García must be allowed to defend himself," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-M.D., posted on Monday.

"The Trump admin wrongly sent Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a horrific El Salvadoran prison. Now, just days after he was reunited with his family, they’re trying to deny him his rights and deport him to Uganda. Kilmar—like everyone—deserves a fair hearing to defend himself," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., posted.

JUDGE SETS STRICT CONDITIONS FOR ABREGO GARCIA'S RELEASE AS TRUMP OFFICIALS PURSUE CASE AGAINST HIM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let’s be clear: deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda makes no sense—it’s not his home country. Nothing about this process has been fair. ICE is targeting him with cruelty. This is the weaponization of government, not justice," Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, wrote.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.