5 'dirtiest' cities in America run by Democratic mayors, study says

The top five dirtiest cities in the country are run by Democrat mayors, a new study has found.

Among 152 of the biggest cities across the United States, Houston, Texas, won the No. 1 spot for dirtiest city, followed by Newark, New Jersey., San Bernardino, California, Detroit, Michigan, and Jersey City, New Jersey, according to a study released Thursday by LawnStarter.

LawnStarter measured each city across four categories: pollution, which measures things like air quality and greenhouse gas emissions; living conditions, like the percentage of homes containing mold or rats; infrastructure, which measures waste output and regulations; and consumer satisfaction, or the percentage of residents who find the city dirty.

Houston, which is run by Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner, ranked No. 1 in overall score for the dirtiest city. It ranked third in the nation on pollution, fourth on poor living conditions, 12th on infrastructure and 34th on consumer satisfaction.

ATLANTA, BALTIMORE, DETROIT: STUDY SHOWS DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES HAVE HIGHEST HOMICIDE RATES

Houston also ranks third-worst in greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities and has the biggest cockroach problem, the study said, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Turner's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Newark, which is run by Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka, came in second place for dirtiest city, earning the No. 3 spot for worst consumer satisfaction and No. 5 for poor living conditions.

San Bernardino, which is run by Democratic Party-endorsed Mayor Helen Tran, earned the No. 1 spot for worst pollution and worst consumer satisfaction.

Detroit, run by Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan, ranked No. 4 for worst consumer satisfaction and No. 9 for pollution.

Jersey City, run by Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop, ranked No. 2 for poor living conditions and No. 15 for consumer satisfaction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cleanest city in the country, by contrast, is Virginia Beach, which ranked No. 149 on pollution and No. 132 on consumer satisfaction, according to the study.

The mayor of Virginia Beach is Robert Dyer, a Republican.

"For the second consecutive year, Virginia Beach, Virginia, outshines all other cities in our ranking," the study said.