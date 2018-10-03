Alex Pappas is a Washington D.C.-based journalist at FoxNews.com, where he covers politics.Read More

Prior to joining Fox News, Pappas worked as White House correspondent and breaking news editor at the Washington Examiner. He has covered Congress from Capitol Hill and has reported from battleground states for debates, conventions and elections.

Pappas has conducted interviews with and profiled a variety of newsmakers, including presidential candidates, lawmakers, governors, and other top political figures. He has appeared on various radio and television shows across the country, including on Fox News, CNN, CNBC and Fox Business.

Pappas has also worked for local newspapers, covering crime, courts and corruption for the Mobile Press-Register in Alabama, the Mississippi Press in Mississippi and the Washington Examiner in Maryland.

A graduate of The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., Pappas served as editor-in-chief of the Sewanee Purple and worked internships at NBC’s Meet the Press and the White House.

Follow him on Twitter at @AlexPappas.