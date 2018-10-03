Alex Pappas

State of play on Kavanaugh confirmation: McConnell preparing to hold votes
A visibly angry and emotional Brett Kavanaugh denied under oath that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, telling senators Thursday his name has been “totally and permanently destroyed” by these “false” allegations – after his accuser testified she's "one-hundred percent" sure he tried to force himself on her 36 years ago.