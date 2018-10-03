Kristan Hawkins

Shouldn’t pro-life students have the same free speech rights as millionaire athletes?
Effort to Choke Tax-Payer Funding to Planned Parenthood
The time has come. There is a growing movement on Capitol Hill pushing to end all taxpayer funding of abortion in America. On Thursday, a contingent of pro-life representatives and organization leaders kicked off a renewed effort to choke off funding for Planned Parenthood at a packed press conference. The event came on the heels of several new pieces of legislation that are expected to move quickly under the Republican-controlled House.