Horrific NPR abortion audio shows Americans how terrible procedure and NPR truly are

In the 1980s, a movie called "The Silent Scream," narrated by former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson, horrified many Americans as it showed a baby in the womb via ultrasound, trying to avoid the instruments of abortion. At one point, the baby’s mouth opens in obvious distress, a cry for help that didn’t come. Then that life was over.

This week, in a horrifying lack of judgment, National Public Radio (NPR) broadcast the soundtrack to such deaths, as they inexplicably aired an audio recording of a woman getting a suction abortion in Michigan.

Far from normalizing the end of innocent life, the sounds of death, the tears of a mother saying she can’t do this, and the relentless voice of a woman whose business is death saying, "Yes, you can," combine in a moment in which the listener knows something terribly permanent took place. And a mother now has a recording, broadcast nationwide, of the last moments of her child’s life. How incredibly painful and uniquely terrible.

This isn’t a "shout your abortion" story; it’s a callous abuse of pain and a tone-deaf misuse of an abortion that has clearly backfired as Americans around the country react in shock. But what the NPR broadcast unwittingly shows is a manipulative abortion team determined to keep a woman in place until a baby has died.

Apologists for abortion will try to gloss over this tragedy. Some will pull out the discredited and abortion-industry produced "Turnaway" study, which they claim finds that after a while, women are not torn to emotional shreds by the abortions they suffered through.

The pro-choice Bixby Center makes this claim by pushing forward a limited data poll of women who support abortion, and not including those who left the study in sorrow.

Surveying the people who agree with you isn’t "science;" it's social isolation.

In the pro-life movement, where a loving army of volunteers work daily with women eaten up by regret and some of our colleagues mourn lost children, we know that abortion isn’t the end of all problems. Abortion is the end of a life and the beginning of new problems.

Consider this from my colleague Brenna Lewis at The Federalist: "Widespread abortion regret is supported by data, yet seldom reported. The physical and psychological risks of abortion are well known to those of us who support post-abortive women.

New studies have shown that women who have abortions are 81% more likely to experience subsequent mental health problems. This includes being 110% more likely to abuse alcohol and 115% more likely to develop suicidal behavior following abortion.

Another study notes women who ended their first pregnancy by abortion are five times more likely to report subsequent substance abuse than women who carried the pregnancy to term and four times more likely to report substance abuse compared to those whose first pregnancy ended naturally."

Emotional pain after suffering an abortion loss is common. Singer Nicki Minaj said that her abortion has "haunted her all her life." Speaking for broken-hearted fathers, singer Eminem sings with regret and despair in his song "River."

They are not alone in their pain, and I hope the mother in the NPR story has someone supporting her now. If not, she can reach out to us at Standing With You for assistance, as we understand what she’s going through. There are many people prepared to help her as she grieves what we all heard – the loss of a child.

