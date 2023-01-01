5 things House Republicans must do in 2023 with new majority

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the 117th Congress came to a close, Americans witnessed the swamp in action as leaders in both parties ignored the will and best interests of the American people by passing a 4,000-page $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill with little to no debate.

Sixty-eight U.S. senators - including 18 Republicans - paved the way for the massive and fiscally irresponsible measure. This happened despite the fact that voters handed the GOP a House majority on Election Day in part to rein in spending.

Watching out-of-touch career politicians reach into the cookie jar one more time before House conservatives take control is just the latest reminder of why Congress has a 27% approval rating. However, tone-deaf legislating by the uni-party in Washington gives the incoming Republican majority in the House an opportunity to present a bold contrast to this reckless behavior.

Here are five big things House Republicans can do to get off on the right foot in 2023 by simply displaying core competency and listening to the American people.

Be the party of fiscal responsibility

Hardworking citizens understand that federal spending has been out of control for a long time. In 2001, the last time America had a balanced budget, our national debt was $5 trillion. Now, a short two decades later, we’re at an alarming $31 trillion and climbing.

To be sure, the COVID-19 economic rescue packages exploded government spending, but President Biden and the Democrats refused to pull back. This pivotal decision caused the current inflation crisis. The next Congress must get back to basics by passing budgets and returning to a transparent appropriations process that respects taxpayer dollars.

The issue of fiscal restraint is there for the taking for the GOP - it just takes some hard work, leadership and the courage to admit we’re in the midst of an unsustainable debt emergency.

Be the party of reform

It’s not hard to see that government is in dire need of some common sense reforms. Sixty-three percent believe that America is on the wrong track because they see the obvious: Washington is broken and its leaders are making bad decisions.

After the 2020 election, the arrogant triumvirate of Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., abused power, ignored the people and plowed forward as managers of the failed status quo. Now Republicans have a clear opening to pick up the mantle of reform and run with it.

In the first hundred days, the House GOP should make the case for why congressional term limits and balanced budgets are so important and hold votes to get every member of Congress on the record. The American people deserve to know who wants to change Washington and who is content with just managing America’s economic decay.

Be the party of border security

President Biden’s careless policies opened the border and caused the current crisis that is getting worse by the day. Biden’s allies in the mainstream media refuse to cover the issue honestly and have become accomplices of the human catastrophe we’re all seeing on our phones every day.

Now that Republicans are in power, they can do something about it by sparking a much-needed national debate. Every country in the world prioritizes border security and sovereignty except the United States under total Democrat control - this must change immediately as a matter of national security.

House Republicans must adopt a do it all, do it now approach and not relent until the fentanyl that’s killing our citizens stops pouring in from across the border. Holding weekly field hearings at the border could be an effective way to highlight the most alarming issues, and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be invited to testify.

Be the party of accountability

For the past two years, the American people witnessed an unhinged federal government under one-party control and were reminded of why the Founding Fathers set up our system of checks and balances.

And just in the nick of time, House Republicans can start asking the Biden administration some long overdue questions. Every American - regardless of party affiliation - should want to know if President Biden is compromised due to his family’s long-term foreign business deals. Similarly, Americans are entitled to a full accounting of the origins of COVID-19 and an exhaustive investigation of our government’s response to the pandemic - the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Lastly, an inquiry must be launched to review the activities of the January 6 Select Committee. The American people deserve to know if a taxpayer-funded congressional committee was operating as a secret Liz Cheney 2024 presidential campaign in disguise as some J6 committee staff members told The Washington Post recently.

Be the party of the forgotten men and women

During the Obama-Biden administration, there was a palpable feeling across the country that the federal government was prioritizing everything but American citizens who work hard and play by the rules. Whether it was amnesty for illegal immigrants, bad trade pacts with foreign adversaries, nuclear deals with the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, or obeying every command of mega donor George Soros, Americans grew sick and tired of out-of-touch left-wing elitists. Unfortunately, the Biden White House has learned nothing from recent history. House Republicans should make clear that they will draw a line in the sand and not allow our country to go down the road of socialism any longer.

January 2023 must be a new beginning for America and the blueprint for success isn’t rocket science. House Republicans can start strong just by listening to the American people.