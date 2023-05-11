The walls are closing in on Biden family corruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chairman James Comer and his dogged Republican colleagues on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability made history this week. They came forward with factual evidence against President Joe Biden and his extended family that make President Nixon’s Watergate investigation and President Clinton’s Whitewater investigation look like traffic infractions by comparison.

If there was ever a doubt, it’s clear now that a thin five-seat majority in the House can make an enormous difference in the fight for transparency and integrity at the highest levels of government in Washington, D.C.

The consequential information that was released makes it clear that Joe Biden is the central figure in this investigation because it was his powerful position in high office that made the millions in foreign income for his family and business associates a reality.

Wednesday’s press conference at the U.S. Capitol outlined in granular detail how Biden family members and business associates set up a tangled web of limited liability corporations in order to receive more than $10 million from foreign nationals and companies in Communist China and Romania.

The explosive allegations made public Wednesday aren’t just claims or opinions; the Comer Committee is simply reporting to the American people what official bank records are indicating took place.

Wednesday’s fact-dominated briefing led by Chairman Comer was the press conference that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was supposed to have conducted. Mueller was appointed to investigate President Donald Trump’s alleged connection to Russia and any business he was doing overseas.

For two years, an army of prosecutors and investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump or his family because there was no there-there. But the Biden case is very different and House Republicans came with the receipts to back it up.

The oversight committee’s mantra that "bank records don’t lie" is an inconvenient fact that President Biden can’t explain away by simply denying these transactions ever took place. By insinuating these records are false, President Biden is in essence accusing reputable financial institutions of keeping phony records.

Now that images of these records are out there for public inspection in the committee’s new 36-page memo, the burden is on President Biden and his family to explain why they’re lying to the American people by insisting this is all some far-fetched conspiracy theory.

Their explanations are such an insult at this point that they can no longer be accepted.

Everyone knows -- due to the mountain of documented evidence -- that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, the wire transfers coming in from foreign nations are real, and the deposits in Biden bank accounts are real.

If the mainstream media chooses not to engage on this story, their credibility will be so damaged that it will be impossible to repair. Just because they got the Trump story wrong then, it doesn’t make it right to ignore the Biden story now.

Just four targeted bank subpoenas have provided a treasure trove of evidence pointing to an overseas-focused family influence peddling operation designed to cash in on Joe Biden when he was vice president of the United States.

Peeling another layer of onion has brought into focus how far the Biden’s lucrative business extended and the sinister steps that were taken to make it all so difficult to trace.

It’s well worth noting that there was a time not so long ago when congressional Democrats cared a great deal about foreign influence.

The question of whether the sitting president of the United States is compromised on account of his family’s shady international business endeavors is a subject that should enjoy robust bipartisan support -- not underhanded obstructionist tactics by the minority party in the U.S. House. While following the money through bank records and Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports is a critical component of the Biden investigation, so is listening to government whistleblowers.

To date, two credible whistleblowers have come forward with enlightening evidence that must now be drilled down on. An IRS special agent has information pertaining to alleged preferential treatment that Hunter Biden is receiving with the Biden Justice Department’s handling of his investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

The other allegation goes directly to the pay-for-play operation that the Biden family was conducting during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. Chairman Comer has subpoenaed the FBI for these records and is awaiting the details. This has caused many to wonder what President Barack Obama, Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, and former FBI Director James Comey knew about "Biden, Inc." since a lot of it was unfolding on their watch.

Let’s face it, if the pile of evidence that Chairman James Comer just presented was directed at former President Donald Trump, there would have been calls for his immediate impeachment.

The elites responsible for this double standard must change direction, take these weighty allegations seriously and give them the attention they deserve for the sake of the country.

In the meantime, President Biden and Hunter Biden should stop ducking and provide some basic honesty and transparency.

