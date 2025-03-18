Michigan baseball player hits drug-inspired celebration after hit, apologizes for 'immature decision'

A Michigan baseball player celebrated a huge hit with a controversial act while on third base.

In the bottom of the second inning, infielder Mitch Voit came to the plate with the bases loaded as the Wolverines led 2-0.

Voit had a chance to put the USC Trojans on thin ice early, and that's exactly what he did, ripping a bases-clearing triple.

After sliding into third base, Voit saw the white powder that is the chalk of the foul line, and he pretended to snort it, similar as one would do with the white powder of cocaine.

The celebration got some traction on social media, and apparently, some of it was negative, forcing Voit to apologize for his actions.

"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment," Voit said. "The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this."

Voit was a two-way player in his first two seasons with the Wolverines, hitting .281 with an .871 OPS while pitching to a 4.67 ERA in that span. But since he's come off the mound, he's been dominating at the plate.

This season, in 19 games, Voit is hitting .451 with a 1.393 OPS; his six stolen bases are already one more than he had all of last season when he played 59 games.

He's also been a defensive stalwart, owning a .995 fielding percentage since last season began.

