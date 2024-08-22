Why Russian state media is obsessing about the Democratic National Convention and praising Walz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Russian media has been exploding with minute-by-minute coverage of the Democratic National Convention this week. Practically every major Russian news outlet – from Pravda and Izvestiya to Moskovskiy Komsomolets and Kommersant – has been providing extensive reportage and analysis of our presidential election campaign.

Here is why they are obsessing over the DNC and who the Russian press corps have been focused on this week.

Given that Russia has codified the United States, in its military doctrine, as the top geopolitical adversary and security threat, it is logical for the Russian media, which is almost exclusively controlled by the state, to follow closely what’s going on in our country and to inform its citizenry about it. The Russians studiously follow the teachings of the renowned ancient Chinese strategist and general Sun Tzu that emphasized the importance of knowing your enemy.

The Russian pundits do evaluate the merits and drawbacks of various U.S. political candidates. What they are trying to determine is not necessarily who would pursue a more favorable policy towards Russia, i.e. who would be better or worse for Moscow. It is because the Russian intelligence services, whose assessments underpin Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policies and plans, already have concluded that Washington has been pursuing anti-Russia policies, regardless of whether it is a Republican or a Democrat Administration that occupies the White House.

"The only difference is how closely and steadfastly this course of action is pursued and which measures are adopted to make this goal a reality," read an analytic assessment by a Kremlin-affiliated think tank of "International Threats" from 2018.

Instead, what Moscow seeks to understand is which team, in this case – the Trump-Vance or the Harris-Walz – would be better or worse for America. Because if it’s bad for America, it’s good for Russia.

On Wednesday, Kommersant carried a full-page editorial focused on the biography of Kamala Harris’ VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz. It accused the "right-wing" U.S. media, of working to tarnish Walz’s reputation by portraying the Minnesota governor as a "secret agent for China."

The editorial, titled "He was fallen in love: U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is being attributed sympathies to China that do not exist," defended Walz’s political record, praised his affinity to China, and cast doubts about "the so called lies" about his service in National Guard – the misrepresentations that even left-wing U.S. media called him out on. The editorial pointed to Walz’s work promoting "human rights," "democracy in Hong Kong" and "religious freedoms," "hardly a pro-China" position, in Kommersant’s view.

Wednesday’s hagiography piece on Walz is not the first time the Russians have eulogized Harris’ VP pick. Three weeks ago, when she first announced her choice of Walz as her running mate on Aug. 6, the Russian media exploded with highly complimentary coverage of him. Vedomosti, a Russian business journal, called Walz a "candidate of normalcy" and his selection as a VP candidate a "strategically powerful step" by the Democratic Party. Gazeta and Moskovskiy Komsomolets marveled at his "progressive liberal values," and views that favor abortion, illegal immigration, legalization of narcotics and gun control. Of note, the Russian government vehemently opposes most of such things inside Russia.

Izvestiya noted Walz’s "unwavering" support of LGBT rights. Of note, Russia is one of the world’s most restrictive and even dangerous places when it comes to the LGBT communities. In November, the Russian Supreme Court banned the "LGBT movement" as "Extremist," having ruled, in a closed hearing, in favor of the Justice Ministry’s lawsuit accusing the "LGBT movement" of inciting social and religious discord.

In contrast, Sen. JD Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate, received limited coverage, especially in mainstream Russian press. Donetsk News Agency warned the Russians not to expect changes for the better when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling Vance’s position "pro-Ukrainian." Another small Russian outlet noted that Vance’s position on Ukraine is not pro-Russian. It assessed that Vance’s de-prioritization of U.S. support for Ukraine is a result of his belief that China is the top threat and, therefore, military assistance for Ukraine should be re-directed to Taiwan.

It is clear that the Russians have concluded that a Harris-Walz presidency would mean the U.S. continuing to march toward progressive extremism and socialism. America would be overrun by crime and illegal immigration, depopulated by abortions, and economically devastated by the Democrats’ socialist policies. Additionally, if anyone knows about the destructive nature of socialism, it's Russia. After all, its predecessor, the USSR, no longer exists, having been destroyed by the poverty-inducing government control system. And if America is on a destructive path, that is good for Russia, Moscow believes.

As Americans are gearing up for November's election, we should assess thoroughly which team is better positioned to take our country off of the path of devastation and direct it onto the path to prosperity.