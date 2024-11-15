Why the MAGA movement is the 1776 revolution of our time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the last number of years, I have been making the case that first businessman, then president, then former president and now President-elect Donald J. Trump has exhibited the courage, vision, genius and populism of our Founding Fathers.

This past July, Eric Trump appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime," to discuss the assassination attempt against his father and Eric stressed in part: "We almost lost a great man. We almost lost a great leader. I truly believe a leader that will go down as a modern-day George Washington. A modern-day Jefferson. Within the ranks of those leaders. I really believe it."

Eric Trump is correct. All the haters, the liberal media, and the corrupt professors and historians aside, Trump is a modern-day Washington and Jefferson. More than that, a strong case can be made that the tyranny of the far-left; the deep state; hate-filled college campuses; federal, state, and city prosecutors pushing false "lawfare" charges and the lies coming out of the Democratic Party and the Biden-Harris White House, far exceeded the tyranny and danger of the British crown in 1776 in some truly chilling, liberty-destroying ways.

I know the mindset of our Founding Fathers well because just over two years ago, I authored a book titled: "The 56: Liberty Lessons From Those Who Risked All to Sign The Declaration of Independence." The sole purpose of that book was to not only warn of the far-left’s increasing attempts to cancel the 4th of July, our Founding Fathers and the American flag, but to outline how best to stop them.

Because I "lived" in that 1776 timeframe for months while I researched and wrote the book, I saw the same patriotic traits of Jefferson, John Hancock and Benjamin Franklin in Trump. Back in 1776, the vast majority of the wealthy in the colonies either remained silent or openly became "loyalists" to the British Crown. Why? They did not want to rock the boat or risk their wealth and privilege. They chose to do nothing or hide in the shadows while men with courage and vision stepped forward.

Men, who not only saw the evil of tyranny, but saw the future of their fellow colonists under that boot of tyranny. And because they did, they asked themselves the two most important questions of their lives: "If not me, who? If not now, when?"

Before then, businessman Trump first rode down that escalator in Trump Tower on June 16, 2015. He had already asked and answered those questions. A multibillionaire who had created a worldwide business empire had seen enough. He became convinced that the entrenched establishment elites were destroying the nation he loved from within. Instead of shrinking into the shadows to enjoy his wealth and luxury, he burst upon the political scene with one overriding "revolutionary" message and mission. To "Make America Great Again."

And with that pronouncement, he created a movement of tens of millions of Americans who felt abandoned by the career politicians, the special interests and the elites. Men and women who were truly terrified of the future their children would inherit.

And in a very real way, that MAGA movement became the "minutemen" of today. A group of citizens banding together as one beneath the view of the ever-watchful censorship state to respond to threats against their freedom and well-being in the fastest way possible. By the millions, these new "Sons and Daughters of Liberty" educated themselves, organized themselves and spread the words and warnings of candidate Trump.

But, they needed help. For years, I have also been pointing out that over the course of the last five decades or so, the left and far-left have taken majority control of what I call the "five major megaphones" of our nation. Those being: the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine.

Candidate Trump had the best message possible. But it had to be amplified and spread. Back in 1776, Jefferson, Franklin, and James Madison depended upon the "Committees of Correspondence" to spread their warnings throughout the colonies to educate and inspire the colonists. To let them know that united, their voices would be heard, and freedom attained. In 2024, Trump made hundreds of podcasts, X, and appeared on a few established news sites as his new "Committees of Correspondence."

As the likes of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, NPR and hundreds of far-left newspapers sought to shut him out while smearing his reputation – and quite possibly inflaming deranged minds – candidate Trump calmly brushed them off. Who needs a dying, corrupt media model when you have the new "Committees of Correspondence" in every state giving you a platform that was literally reaching upwards of 50 million people at a time.

Back during the American Revolution, Paul Revere made his famous ride warning: "The British are coming. The British are coming." In 2024, Trump’s "Committees of Correspondence" were continually warning: "The woke are coming. The woke are coming." But more than that, they blasted out the words and policies of candidate Trump. The creator and leader of the MAGA movement. "The people’s movement."

Going back to Eric Trump’s point, one day, when unbiased, non-woke, not-in-the-tank-for-the-Democrats historians appear once again in our nation, they will compare President-elect Donald Trump to our Founding Fathers. And they will be correct to do so.

Don’t tread on the MAGA movement.