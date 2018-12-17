White House nominee for Drug Czar: Hope and healing amid the horrors of addiction this holiday season

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that in 2017, someone in the U.S. died of a drug overdose every seven minutes. Our national conversations about the epidemic revolve around numbers and statistics – as it often must.

At the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), we rely on sound research and information to develop federal policy on illicit drug issues -- but numbers are just a part of the story. As the president’s nominee for Drug Czar, my priority is to ensure the people impacted by this addiction are at the forefront of our work. Each statistic on addiction and overdose is more than a number – these are individuals who deserve to be remembered.

I frequently visit a small chapel by my home that has a mural above the altar with the scripture verse “Be not afraid, I am with you.” I often reflect that this is the message we should share with those on the long, arduous road of recovery.

People struggling with an addiction should know that we unequivocally walk with them on their journey. Even when they are scared, we will be with them. We need to lovingly support them on their path to freedom from despair.

To demonstrate our collective responsibility to help others, the White House has erected the Recovery and Remembrance Tree as part of its Christmas decorations.

Like many Christmas trees, this one is decorated with lights, ornaments, and a star on top. However, this tree is also adorned with notes sharing the stories of people battling against an addiction. It is a poignant reminder of the impact addiction has had on our country.

The Remembrance and Recovery Tree gives us a chance to celebrate with those that are in recovery. Their road may be marked with triumphs and setbacks, but we will endeavor to always stand with them.

It tells the stories of people like the Robertsons. Chaplain Farris and Ruth Robertson are celebrating 28 years of sober marriage. They met in a 12-step program, and now, after more than 30 years in recovery, they own and operate a ministry that houses 70 men who are seeking to maintain their newly-found sobriety.

But the Remembrance and Recovery Tree also keeps us mindful of those we have lost to addiction. It has ornaments that tell the story of people like Kevin, a talented writer and filmmaker. After representing his university at the Toronto International Film festival, he got a job working in the film industry. Kevin was talented, passionate, and highly intelligent. Unfortunately, he succumbed to this affliction that does not discriminate.

Kevin is just one of the examples of the many loved ones whom we have lost to the disease of addiction. Tragically, this is happening out in homes all over America. My hope and prayer is that those who have lost a loved one can find peace and healing.

The stories that adorn our Remembrance and Recovery Tree reflect the triumph and tragedy that happens all across America. It represents an important dichotomy that we must remember this holiday season. Namely, it is about finding hope and recovery amidst pain and tragedy.

For many who are in the recovery process, it is not an easy journey. We must let those in recovery know we are standing lovingly by their side. We need to remember they are not a number, and we are ready to celebrate their progress.