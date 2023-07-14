Expand / Collapse search
White House's cocaine, FBI Director's grilling, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Is the Secret Service covering for someone at the Biden White House? Video

Sean Hannity: Is the Secret Service covering for someone at the Biden White House?

Fox News host Sean Hannity argues the cocaine found at the White House will ‘forever’ be a mystery on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host argues the cocaine found at the White House will ‘forever’ be a mystery. Continue reading…

MISSING THE TRUTH – Here's why FBI Director Wray's grilling failed. Continue reading…

FAKE – China's latest export, after fentanyl, COVID-19. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Somebody has to speak up for these victims. Continue reading…

AI CROSSROADS – FEC rules the 2024 election won't restrict use of AI, so campaigns are on their own. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden fights the teleprompter. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden fights the teleprompter Video

ANOTHER ONE – Another Democrat leaves her party to stand up for parents. Continue reading…

ABORTION-BY-VENDING MACHINE – Plan B Vending machines are a mistake that colleges don't have to make. Continue reading…

ZUCK VS. MUSK – Media suddenly love 'Twitter Killer' Mark Zuckerberg. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

