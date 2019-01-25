What would happen if you let God borrow your purse?

It’s no secret that a woman’s purse is a sacred thing. It’s where she keeps all of her go-to necessities. It is the keeper of the rainy-day items and the security blanket that makes her feel confident and prepared for the day ahead.

A purse is also a very personal thing. We’ve all heard the saying, “Never look inside a woman’s purse.” Maybe it’s because we don’t want people to see how much make-up it takes us to look put together, or the medicines we take, or the loose change or gum wrappers we hide. Every woman has her own reasons for why she likes to keep her purse to herself. I wonder though if God asked you to borrow purse, would you let Him?

Initially you might think, “Duh! It’s God and He loves me; of course I would trust Him with my purse.”

HOW GOD USED A CAB DRIVER TO TEACH ME AN INVALUABLE LESSON

So you hand God your purse. Everything is going great until you start to realize that He’s taking things out of your purse and leaving them behind. Now you’re second-guessing your decision. “HOLD UP GOD! I loved that stuff -- NEEDED those things! You can’t just take them out and ask me to let go of them!”

God responds, “Trust me.”

But you’re too upset about the lost items, wondering how you can face this week, month, year without them.

You ask God to give the purse back, saying, “How could you, God? I thought you loved me? Why would you make me give up such great things that I loved?”

God responds, “I love you. Trust me.”

Reluctantly, you let Him hold it for a little longer. But then He starts to put strange items in your purse. Things you don’t recognize, or like. “Oh GREAT,” you think. “Not only has God taken out things that I love, but He’s ADDING things to my bag that I don’t want! What have I gotten myself into?!”

God hands you the bag and responds, “I love you. Trust me.”

As you throw your purse over your shoulder, you realize how much lighter it is. You can now walk without so much excess weight dragging you down. You think, “Hmm. Maybe I didn’t need some of that stuff after all.”

God winks.

You keep walking. Suddenly, a storm comes out of nowhere and you panic. You weren’t expecting this. It NEVER rains here! God whispers “Look in your purse.”

You realize that those unwanted items He placed in your purse are the exact tools you need to get to shelter safely and to weather this storm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You clearly see now; God knew exactly what you needed all along. You hand your purse back to God and say, “Keep it. You wear it much better than I do.”

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM CHRISTEN LIMBAUGH BLOOM