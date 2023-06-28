'We're coming for your children’ is the last straw

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When I learned that a group of activists at New York City’s annual drag queen parade were chanting "we’re coming for your children," it was the final straw.

This calls for a blunt, straight-forward repudiation of those who would destroy our children and civilization.

The audacity of the perverse minds who have been undermining, insulting and attempting to destroy American civilization’s core values is infuriating.

NEW JERSEY SUES SCHOOL DISTRICTS OVER TRANSGENDER NOTIFICATION POLICY, CLAIMS IT POSES ‘SEVERE RISK’ TO KIDS

Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored a sick, hateful group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This is a hate group designed to show contempt for thousands of women religious around the world.

In addition to ridiculing women religious who sacrifice so much for others, this group of hateful people smear the Blessed Virgin Mary.

These destructive, at times deranged, people want us to be quiet while they act out their sickness. And the Biden administration wants to help them.

Remember that one of the members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was the Biden administration’s supposed nuclear expert who was accused of stealing women’s luggage from two different airports.

The time has come for those of us who believe in our civilization to meet the haters and the destroyers with equally firm, clear language. We must confront evil – and describe it and those possessed by it accurately and without hesitation.

For two generations those who would destroy our civilization have kept us at a rhetorical disadvantage by using harsh, intimidating language, and images – and demanded that we be timid, respectful, and tolerant.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott took a healthy step toward rhetorical confrontation in a recent ad in which said: "I’m about to say something really controversial in Joe Biden’s America. If you’re able-bodied, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back. And if you commit a violent crime, you go to jail. And if you’re a man, you should play sports against men. America needs more victors and less victims. … those aren’t just conservative values they are American values."

Scott has put his finger on a strong clear positive way to communicate core values. At America’s New Majority Project we are testing these kinds of core beliefs and have found that overwhelmingly Americans reject the advocates of extreme behaviors, policies and values. Nevertheless, the elite media, many left-wing politicians and some big business executives fight for these extreme positions anyway.

Our answer to those who would "come for our children" should be to make sexual solicitation and brainwashing of children acts of child abuse comparable to pedophilia. Advocating preying upon children should be treated as comparable to possessing child pornography.

The full power of the law should be used to block those who would entice, intimidate, tempt and coerce children into undergoing profound physical changes before they are old enough to make life-changing decisions.

Parents rights should be guaranteed, so every parent can know what is being told to their child in school. And parents must be able to interpose themselves against those who would brainwash their children. (The opposite is happening in some liberal states where parents are at risk of losing custody of their children if they do not obey the transgender dictators.)

The scale of what we are facing was captured by former President Donald Trump in a remarkable speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition on June 24. A few paragraphs will give you a sense of how big the fight is going to be:

"As we gather today, our beloved nation is teetering on the edge of tyranny. I believe that, and you believe that. Our enemies are waging war on faith and freedom, on science and religion, on history and tradition, on law and democracy, on God Almighty himself. …

"Biden’s corrupt DOJ has targeted parents at school board meetings. They’ve sent SWAT teams to arrest pro-life activists. You know that. The FBI has been caught labeling devout Catholics as domestic terrorists and sending undercover spies into Catholic churches just as it was in the old Soviet Union days. Pretty rough stuff. Who can believe this?"

Trump went on at length to describe the scale of the fight.

It is time for those who love America to be just as direct and tough as those who would mock, undermine and destroy our society.

It is time to confront evil.