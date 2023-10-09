Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Welcome to 'Genderland,' Hillary Clinton's 'deprogramming,' and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: These Americans have been babied so much, they never grew up Video

Jesse Watters: These Americans have been babied so much, they never grew up

FOX News host Jesse Watters takes a closer look at the nation's coddling problem on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

PRIMETIME – Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a closer look at the nation's coddling problem. Continue reading…

BRET BAIER – Surprise lesson George Washington could teach us today. Continue reading…

RFK, JR. – I'm a Kennedy from a Democrat family. But I'm running for president as an independent. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Do young men need a class to make a pass? Continue watching…

DEPROGRAMMED – Hillary Clinton's call for 'deprogramming' of Trump supporters is no joke, it's alarming. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden gives 'clueless' response to border policy question. Continue watching…

Biden gives 'clueless' response to border policy question Video

DR. SIEGEL – The new game-changing approach to Steve Scalise's dreaded cancer will make him fit to lead. Continue reading…

LOOMING LARGE – Terrorists are fighting war on Israel, but one country is pulling the strings. Continue reading…

WELCOME TO GENDERLAND – Parents: beware the dangerous and outdated gender ideology presented to your children. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.09.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.