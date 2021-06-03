David Bossie: Voters vs Biden, Pelosi and Dems – why summer and fall of 2021 will be a pivotal moment for US

At his 2019 state of the union address, President Trump declared that "America will never be a socialist country." When left-wing radicals Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Congress, Trump recognized that socialism was at the gates of what Ronald Reagan called our "shining city on a hill."

Now, with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, combined with a Congress controlled by unhinged leftists Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, socialism - tragically - has breached the walls of Reagan’s fabled city.

During President Biden’s first 130 days in office, we’ve witnessed socialism, chaos, and un-American activity up close. We’ve seen a multi-trillion dollar big government expansion explode our national debt, cause inflation and incentivize Americans to stay unemployed; we’ve seen critical race theory poison our children at school; we’ve seen Democrats take the side of Hamas over Israel; we’ve seen Biden bow to both Russia and China; we’ve seen partisan teacher union’s dictating their phony view of science to the CDC; and we’ve seen an open borders crisis and illegal immigrants getting better treatment than American citizens.

Sure it’s sounds terrible -- and it truly is repulsive to live through this disgraceful undertaking -- but there’s hope. Through the usurping of individual liberty, through the irresponsible executive orders, through the lies, through the lack of transparency, through the liberal media’s refusal to legitimately cover Biden, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

There’s optimism in the air as it’s become clear that the American people are pushing back on the Biden-Harris-Pelosi-Schumer socialist agenda because they simply didn’t sign up for it.

In fact, in 2020 a divided electorate essentially voted for a 50-50 split in government. They voted for Biden over Trump by a razor thin margin of 42,000 votes in just three states; they voted for a deadlocked U.S. Senate; and they voted for a miniscule 219 - 211 Democrat majority in the House.

To responsible people, these results can only be interpreted one way. There’s no mandate for a wholesale change in policy -- far from it. In reality, voters asked for moderation, consensus, and unity -- but that’s not what they’re getting out of the Biden administration and the arrogant Democrat leadership cabal on Capitol Hill. This is why we see Republicans, independents, and reasonable Democrats saying stop right there.

To date, President Biden has managed just one so-called legislative victory. His $1.9 trillion "COVID relief" bill - which barely focused on defeating the coronavirus - was signed into law back in March. But since then, zilch.

The Biden-Harris White House and Democrats in Congress are under immense pressure to finally show some positive results for the American people. As gas prices soar and groceries and other household staples get more expensive, the left’s radical agenda will only get more and more difficult to move through the legislative process.

Now is the time for the coalition of Americans who are vehemently opposed to the socialist madness that Democrats have infected our society with to stand tall for the values we hold dear -- for the ideals our parents and grandparents fought and died for. We owe it to the country we love.

As President Reagan said, "freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people."

This brings us to today. Coming out of Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. House has just 20 legislative voting days scheduled between now and August recess.

The summer and fall of 2021 will be a lynchpin moment for our republic. The past four months has proven that socialism can be defeated, but now is the time for perseverance. It’s time to get all hands on deck to crush this scourge.

Our leaders must say no to making Voter ID illegal. So no to the Green New Deal. Say no to letting China off the hook. Say no to Putin’s pipeline. Say no to teaching our kids to hate America. Say no to Hamas and Iran. Say no to tax hikes. Say no to inflation. Say no to permanent unemployment benefits. But say yes to American Exceptionalism.

We must use every lever of power at our disposal, every legislative maneuver, every ounce of leverage that we have to oppose this dangerous left-wing push right now. Block it. Resist it. Filibuster it. Delay it. Shut it down.

Republicans are right to block Pelosi’s latest anti-Trump witch hunt - the so-called January 6th commission. Democrats want this commission to distract from the fact that they have nothing positive to offer hardworking American taxpayers. If any commission is created, it should be to find out where COVID-19 originated before it killed nearly 600,000 innocent Americans and counting.

From day one, the Biden administration has shown no sincere interest in compromise or comity because they’re trying to fundamentally transform America into something AOC wants, instead of listening to the American people.

For that reason, it makes no sense for our side to seek consensus - let’s not fool ourselves. We’re in an epic battle for America whether we like it or not and future generations will either thank today’s leaders or hold them to account.

