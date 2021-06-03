MSNBC's Brian Williams on filibuster: Many people want Biden to start 'kicking a--' to get it abolished

Part of a trend of mainstream media seemingly advocating for the abolition of the Senate filibuster rule, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said Tuesday "a lot of people" want President Biden to start "kicking a--" and strong-arm moderate Democrats into changing their positions.

The liberal host emphasized his apparent desire for Biden to take a more aggressive approach to ending the rule. He hinted Biden should threaten Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., over their stance opposing its removal, in a clip flagged by NewsBusters.

Biden gave a speech Tuesday in which he blamed the inability of his administration to get things done on Democrats' slim majorities, particularly in the Senate. He also incorrectly claimed Manchin and Sinema, without naming them directly, vote more with Republicans than him.

Williams responded to Biden's speech by rhetorically addressing voters in West Virginia and Arizona, seemingly calling for Biden to go after the two moderate Democrats by threatening their seats.

"A lot of people would like to see him [Biden] start throwing punches, kicking a-- and taking names. A lot of people would like to see him start to say to the voters of West Virginia, you want roads and bridges? How about we start with your basic right to vote," Williams said. "Hey you folks in Arizona, you want roads and bridges? Let’s talk about your right to vote."

MSNBC analyst and former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill responded to Williams with a more hopeful approach to the two Democrats, stating Sinema supports Biden's legislative initiatives and that Manchin's experience would help him eventually cave to pressure from his constituents.

Williams emphasized the next three months "would determine the ball game for the Biden presidency," furthering the view that Biden may accomplish little of his agenda with the filibuster hampering him.

Other left-wing hosts have also gone after Sinema and Manchin in a push to end the filibuster, with MSNBC's Joy Reid among the most notable. Reid railed against the two "obstinate" Democrats on her Wednesday show, mocking them for stressing the need for bipartisanship amongst Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

Manchin expressed frustration with repeated press questions about his filibuster stance last week, saying they ask "the same question every day" and he will not change his mind.

CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted at Manchin to ask if he would still back the filibuster after Republicans blocked a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last week. He grew defensive when a Republican operative accused the media of wanting the filibuster gone.

