Vivek's back-to-the-office mandate could finally eradicate the deep state

New Trump administration can demonstrate its commitment to fiscal responsibility and effective governance

Gleb Tsipursky By Gleb Tsipursky Fox News
Published
Trump nominee Vivek Ramaswamy sits down with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the role of the new Department of Government Efficiency.

The recent proposal to require federal employees to return to the office full-time has sparked debate about how best to streamline government operations while ensuring effective public service. 

Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has argued that mandating in-office attendance could encourage voluntary departures among federal workers, potentially reducing what he sees as bureaucratic inefficiencies. In an interview, he described his proposal as a way to address what he characterized as a bloated federal bureaucracy.

While this plan is bold and disruptive, it also poses significant risks that merit careful consideration by the administration.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at Donald Trump's campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2024, in New York City. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Federal employees are responsible for managing a $6.1 trillion budget, with payroll costs totaling $110 billion annually, representing just 1.8% of the total budget. Ramaswamy believes a return-to-office mandate would lead to about 550,000 resignations, potentially saving $27.5 billion annually. 

ELON MUSK, VIVEK RAMASWAMY TO LEAD TRUMP'S DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY

However, these numbers fail to account for the high costs of recruiting and training replacements, the loss of institutional knowledge, and the operational delays that would result from a sudden mass exodus of skilled employees. 

Federal jobs often require specialized expertise, meaning it could take years to rebuild the workforce effectively, further delaying critical services.

President-elect Trump, a proven advocate for reducing inefficiencies and promoting accountability within government, is uniquely positioned to shape this discussion. As he considers Ramaswamy’s recommendations, it is vital to ensure that any actions taken strengthen – not weaken – the government’s ability to serve the public effectively. A poorly executed plan could lead to skill shortages, service disruptions and inefficiencies that ultimately waste taxpayer dollars.

Ramaswamy’s vision also raises questions about the value of remote work, which has proven its effectiveness in the federal sector. During the COVID-19 pandemic, telework enabled federal agencies to maintain productivity while reducing costs associated with physical office spaces. 

MORNING GLORY: DON’T DOGE THE DEADLINE!

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has documented that flexible work arrangements often enhance operational efficiency, particularly for roles that do not require physical presence. A broad return-to-office mandate would reverse these gains and require substantial reinvestments in office infrastructure, such as utilities, maintenance and security, potentially negating the intended savings.

The broader goal of reducing bureaucracy is a valid and important one. Ramaswamy has tied his proposal to regulatory reform, arguing that reducing the workforce could lead to a rollback of unnecessary regulations. 

While regulatory streamlining can benefit the economy, it must be done thoughtfully to avoid unintended consequences. Federal employees are not merely bureaucrats; they implement policies passed by Congress and administer programs that millions of Americans depend on, from Social Security to disaster relief. Simplistic cuts risk undermining these essential services, creating more problems than they solve.

Trump has demonstrated a keen ability to challenge the status quo, but this is an opportunity to pair bold ideas with pragmatic leadership. By focusing on targeted reforms, such as modernizing outdated systems, leveraging technology, and identifying specific inefficiencies, the administration can achieve meaningful cost reductions without jeopardizing essential functions. 

Additionally, expanding the use of remote work where appropriate could help attract top talent, reduce overhead and improve morale among federal employees.

A more tailored approach would also mitigate potential ripple effects on industries reliant on federal oversight. Sudden workforce reductions could lead to delays in permitting, inspections and regulatory processes, imposing costs on businesses and state governments. These disruptions could ultimately harm the very taxpayers the policy aims to protect.

This moment presents an opportunity for the administration to reinforce its commitment to fiscal responsibility and effective governance. By carefully evaluating the implications of Ramaswamy’s proposal and considering alternative strategies, Trump can ensure that efforts to streamline government operations are both efficient and sustainable. 

Thoughtful leadership can strike a balance between reducing bureaucracy and preserving the capacity to meet the nation’s needs, setting a model for how to address long-standing challenges within the federal government.

Gleb Tsipursky, Ph.D., serves as the CEO of the hybrid work consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts and authored the best-seller "Returning to the Office and Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams."