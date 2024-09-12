US immigration policy should take a cue from these biblical principles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the Naturalization Act of 1790, immigration has been a consistently contentious issue in American politics. Throughout history, America’s religious leaders have offered guidance and opinions on immigration, in general terms and concerning specific legislation.

In recent years, much of this religious guidance has centered on a verse from the Torah (the sacred text for Jews and Christians, from Genesis-Deuteronomy). This is Leviticus 19:33, which states: "The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love them as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt."

This verse, along with its variations in Numbers and Deuteronomy, is frequently cited by religious leaders advocating for minimal border protection and maximum immigration. As the Torah is not a position paper, it is almost always problematic to base a policy upon one verse. Indeed, a more comprehensive examination of the Torah reveals deeper and more nuanced guidance that would strengthen America in many ways.

In Deuteronomy 32, Moses says: "When the Most High gave nations their inheritance… He set up boundaries of peoples." Nations and their borders, according to Moses, are essential and divinely sanctioned elements of a nation.

The question then arises: How secure should these borders be?

In Deuteronomy 33:25, Moses decrees that borders should be "sealed with iron and brass." The Talmud specifies that we should work to secure the border even on the Sabbath. This is a huge statement, as all work is prohibited on the Sabbath – except for that required to save a life.

What about legal immigration? We can turn to Genesis 47. Here, Joseph advises his brothers on being welcomed in Egypt during a global famine. He says that Egypt considers shepherding to be "abhorrent." Yet, Egyptians still desired the benefits of shepherding, such as meat, wool and milk.

Joseph instructs his brothers to emphasize their expertise as shepherds to the Pharaoh, thus presenting themselves as filling a gap in the Egyptian economy. The Pharaoh responds positively, even asking that the most "capable men" among them be given authority over his personal livestock.

But that’s not all. The Bible, as the aforementioned religious leaders emphasize, speaks of the ger toshav – the resident alien, who lives among us. The ger toshav is to be treated the same as a citizen, provided assistance when needed, granted a Sabbath day of rest and given full protection under the law.

However, the status of ger toshav is not provided indiscriminately. While ethnicity does not determine eligibility, adherence to the cultural norms of the nation does. Jewish law, which is based on the Torah, specifies that the ger toshav must accept the Seven Noahide Commandments, a set of universal moral laws. Those who do not accept these commandments are unwelcome and must be banished.

These Torah principles offer clear guidance on immigration. A nation must secure its borders. It should welcome immigrants, particularly with special skills, who share its values and can build its economy.

How might this be applied to contemporary America? First, the United States should prioritize securing its borders with contemporary equivalents of "iron and brass." This should be a top priority, if not the top priority, for national policy.

Second, the United States should welcome immigrants who are willing to live according to American values, laws and customs – what the American Legion calls "100% Americanism."

There is a subset of these potential immigrants who should be especially welcome – and even recruited. These are those who, like Joseph’s brothers, possess skills or resources that can immediately address gaps in the economy.

For example, the United States faces a severe shortage of health care workers in rural areas, a problem that has persisted for decades. A biblically informed immigration policy would welcome health workers to rural areas, and others who can fill enduring gaps in the economy.

Moreover, such a policy would recognize the value of extraordinarily talented individuals, much like Pharaoh sought the "most capable men" among Joseph’s brothers. I personally know highly skilled individuals, from 10x engineers to significant investors, who are committed to 100% Americanism and want to live here.

These people would definitely contribute immensely and immediately to the economy by creating jobs, driving innovation, generating wealth and yielding tax revenue we will need to reduce our otherwise unmanageable national debt. Yet, they face significant and sometimes bizarre obstacles within the American immigration system. The next president should appoint a "Joseph Commission" that would identify and correct these unproductive, self-destructive and often inscrutable hurdles.

A Torah-based immigration policy would also question two pillars of the current system.

One is "chain migration," which gives preference to family members of immigrants. There is no reason why someone without needed skills and/or a commitment to 100% Americanism should receive a green card just because his sister (perhaps serving as a physician in a rural hospital) is here.

The other is "birthright citizenship" – which says that anyone born here (even to a visitor or an illegal immigrant) is a citizen, and (as an adult) has to register for the draft, report foreign bank accounts and pay federal taxes wherever he lives.

A Torah based immigration framework would eliminate the non-strategic incoherence that plagues the American system. It would make our nation safer, more innovative, more provided for, wealthier – and better, through the gratitude for and love of this country that those committed to 100% Americanism embody and express.