UN marks Holocaust Remembrance Day by redefining the Holocaust, comparing Israelis to Nazis

On Thursday, April 24th, the State of Israel and Jews around the world mark Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day. At the very same time, to paraphrase U.S. U.N. Ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the United Nations has unleashed a great evil upon the world: Holocaust revisionism.

To begin with, there is a concerted campaign to sever any connection between the Holocaust and Israel.

Yom HaShoah was created by the State of Israel in April 1955. But on April 21, 2025, the United Nations commemorated Yom HaShoah by holding an event at United Nations headquarters in New York City without any input or invitation to participate by anyone from Israel. Organized and hosted by the U.N. Department of Global Communications, Israel was never mentioned.

Moreover, now hanging on the wall of U.N. Headquarters outside the Security Council chamber is a "Holocaust" exhibit that has wiped any reference to Israel, even in sections on "after the Holocaust," "the Aftermath," and "remembrance."

The Holocaust was the fate of the Jews in the absence of Israel. The majority of survivors returned to their ancient homeland. As the embodiment of Jewish self-determination, Israel is the ultimate hope and commitment to "never again."

The U.N.’s omission of Israel is not an oversight. It is part of a much broader, and insidious, agenda.

The U.N. has strategically placed its Holocaust exhibit in consecutive sequence to an exhibit entitled "The United Nations and the Question of Palestine." Onlookers are encouraged to make the obscene analogy of the experience of the Jews in the Holocaust to the experience of Palestinian Arabs. The message is that the creation of the Jewish state was a great wrong ("violated the provisions of the U.N. Charter"), and was foisted upon peaceful Arabs without agency.

The current U.N. Holocaust exhibit has also eliminated key features of the original display from 2008. It no longer includes the infamous photograph of naked skeletal Jewish men crammed into wooden barracks in the Buchenwald concentration camp – one of whom was Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel.

Also gone is the notorious photograph of a terrified little boy with his hands up in the air, as a Nazi points a rifle at him for the crime of being Jewish.

They have been replaced by slide shows that include dozens of happy faces doing ordinary things before, during and after the war. No crematoria, open pits of the dead, humans cataloged by numbered tattoos, or emaciated Jews in striped uniforms behind barbed wire.

Even the title of the current exhibit now reads, generically: "A warning to all people of the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice." In the same vein in 2024, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres opened the U.N.’s "International Day" to commemorate the Holocaust by talking about "antisemitism and anti-Muslim bigotry around the world."

Perhaps most important, is the U.N. exhibit’s audacious redefinition of the word "Holocaust." The move marks the culmination of a long public campaign at the U.N. to deny Jews recognition even in death, and to impede our understanding of the Holocaust and antisemitism then and now.

A Roma speaker invited to address the General Assembly in 2020 on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, put it this way: "It is time now, 75 years since the ending of the Second World War…that the very definition of the Holocaust is corrected."

"Corrected" for the one million visitors – including tens of thousands of American students – who visit U.N. headquarters every year.

Thus, according to the U.N. permanent exhibit: "the Holocaust was the state-sponsored, ideologically-driven persecution and murder of six million Jews across Europe and half a million Romas and Sinti by Nazi Germany (1933-1945) and other racist states. Nazi ideology built upon preexisting antisemitism and antigypsyism."

By contrast, according to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center located in Jerusalem, Israel, "the Holocaust was unprecedented genocide, total and systematic, perpetrated by Nazi Germany and its collaborators, with the aim of annihilating the Jewish people."

And according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum located in Washington, D.C., "The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its allies and collaborators."

The redefinition comes after the U.N. mounted temporary exhibitions with such titles as "Holocaust of the Roma People."

Acknowledging other atrocities, crimes or genocides is entirely appropriate. Appropriating the Holocaust and Jewish history is not. The first does not, and should not, require the second. Instances of special U.N. focus on specific populations abound, including for people of African descent, Muslims, and indigenous peoples.

Beyond U.N. exhibits are decades of U.N. authority figures who have equated Israelis to Nazis, likened Hamas to Second World War resistance fighters, and boasted talk of a "Palestinian Holocaust" on their resumé. Twenty years ago, U.N. sources alleged "Gaza is a huge concentration camp." After October 7, 2023, U.N. officials claimed Israel was conducting "a new holocaust," "extermination fields," and "death marches."

As the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) rightly points out: "comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis" is not only a lie, but also antisemitism. Indeed, the very same U.N. actors defend or deny Palestinian terrorism.

We are witnessing a calculated effort by the United Nations to thwart the essential conditions of "never again," namely: comprehending the depravity of Nazi treatment of the Jews, the unique evil of Jew hatred, and the devastation that antisemitism wreaks on human civilization.

On this Holocaust Remembrance Day, it is painfully clear that the institution built on the ashes of the Jewish people deserves to be relegated to the ash heap of history.

