Anne Bayefsky

Trump's wise to quit the UN Human Rights Council -- It's an oxymoron not worthy of our respect or support
Germany's roguish stand against US, Israel must be stopped
What Americans expect from Obama in 2014 -- commitment to democracy, human rights, rule of law, allies' security
2013 might be called the year of the shape-shifter. President Obama, the leader of the free world, cozied up to Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism. Saudi Arabia poured billions into fighting Islamic terrorists in Lebanon and Egypt. Egypt banned Muslim radicals from government. So what does this confusing scene tell us about 2014? Do our expectations need fixing?
Diplomatic terrorism at the UN, courtesy President Obama
The vicious condemnation of Israel at the UN Security Council on December 23, 2016 is a watershed moment in U.S.-UN relations – albeit not as President Obama hoped. Following the vote of fourteen in favor and one American abstention, Palestinian representative Riyadh Mansour and American Ambassador Samantha Power exchanged a telling handshake. Evidently, President Obama believes that he has put one over on Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the incoming Trump administration. But here’s another possibility: treachery at the UN will not be cost free.