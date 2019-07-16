Tucker Carlson: When AOC, Ilhan Omar and the 'squad' are talking, Democrats are losing

In the series of tweets Sunday, President Trump attacked four freshmen Democrats in Congress: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib. He called them anti-American. Cable news has been going bonkers ever since.

The consensus in Washington is that Trump made a mistake by once again making the story about himself. Maybe that's true. Time will tell.

But there's another way to look at it. By singling out these four members of Congress, the president also highlighted their prominence in the Democratic Party.

Six months ago, these were just four young lefties in a sea of 235 House Democrats. Now, they are the Democratic Party. If you don't believe it, you must have missed the press conference all the channels took live on Monday. The congresswomen said a lot which will help define the Democratic Party going forward. For example, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, explaining that the president is not really the president?

"The remarks from the occupant of our White House -- I will always refer to him as the 'occupant' as he is only occupying space, and does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires and that the American people deserve," she said.

So, if you're not compassionate, according to this member of Congress, you are illegitimate. "This president is illegitimate," she says because the 2016 election itself was illegitimate. It didn't go the way Democrats wanted, so, of course, it must have been rigged, three months after the Mueller report showed otherwise.

"This president has been credibly accused of committing multiple crimes, including colluding with a foreign government to interfere with our election," Omar said.

When Ilhan Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and the rest -- when those four people are talking, Democrats are losing. They don't know that yet on Twitter.

It went on like this, just days after a terror attack on a facility, driven by very irresponsible rhetoric. The group repeated the insinuation that border detention facilities that were created by the Obama administration are, in fact, a brand-new atrocity created out of nothing by the Trump people, and they are a crime against humanity.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.: Keeping children in cages and having human beings drinking out of toilets.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.: He can't look a child in the face, and he can't look all Americans in the face and justify why this country is throwing them in cages.

It was a big day. Earlier in the day, new party leader Ilhan Oman was asked about a recent terrorist attack committed by the left and she pointedly refused to condemn it. It's not hard. But she didn't do it. Why didn't she?

Because progressives love it. They love this whole thing. They think moments like that are helping their cause. They're thrilled when Ilhan Omar and the rest give the finger to their many political enemies.

The problem is Twitter is not America. Twitter is a tiny, foul-smelling sewer where unhappy people share their fever dreams. The rest of the country is a very different place, and the rest of the country finds that kind of rhetoric disgusting. Even the majority of Democrats are unnerved by it. Look at the polls.

When Ilhan Omar is talking, Democrats are losing. Again, when Ilhan Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and the rest -- when those four people are talking, Democrats are losing. They don't know that yet on Twitter, but they'll find out at some point, probably soon.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 15, 2019.