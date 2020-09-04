Tucker Carlson accuses Silicon Valley of doing 'all it can' to support 'compliant' Democrats in election

Silicon Valley "is doing all it can" to help Democrats defeat Republicans in the fall elections, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on Friday.

"Silicon Valley is doing all it can to help the Biden-Harris ticket, and this is just the beginning," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host told viewers. "This year, for example, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and other billionaires threw major financial support behind an organization called Acronym. Reportedly, Acronym has set up bogus news sites in swing states to portray Democrats in a positive light.

"Oh, kind of like the propaganda they claimed Russia was propagating in the last election."

Carlson also recalled leaked footage of Google co-founder Sergey Brin lamenting the results of the 2016 presidential election during a company meeting.

"At the same meeting, Brin suggested that Google change its algorithm, the very core of its search business, to promote 'better quality of governance and decision-making.' What does that mean? In other words, they want to subvert democracy and everyone in the room knew exactly what he was saying and they got to work doing it," the host said.c

"Two years later [in 2018], video of that company-wide meeting leaked. Any other company would have been ashamed of it. The head of America's most powerful corporation caught on camera planning to manipulate voting in elections. But Google was not embarrassed. They didn't stop either, no one made them stop, so they continued."

Carlson also referenced a video of Google executive Jen Gennai saying that "we all got screwed over in 2016. Again it wasn’t just us, it was -- the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’ve rapidly been, like, 'What happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again?'"

Since Trump's election, Carlson alleged, Silicon Valley has attempted to protect their interests by supporting Democrats who align with Wall Street "and multibillion-dollar companies like theirs."

"As long as people were distracted by identity politics, as long as they were fighting about unresolvable issues like race and gender, you might be able to distract them long enough that you could pull this off," he said. "You won't talk about the fact that you don't pay taxes if you're busy attacking cops and other powerless members of the working class.

"So there's a reason Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are now the standard bearers of the Democratic Party. It's not because Democratic voters loved them so much -- they didn't. It's because they're compliant. Joe Biden has trouble formulating sentences clearly. He's not posing a threat to tech monopolies. Of course not, after 50 years of shilling for corporations."