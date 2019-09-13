Tucker Carlson: McCabe embodies corruption in Washington. Justice is coming for him

It's possible that no single person physically embodies the spirit of corruption in Washington, D.C., more perfectly than the former Acting Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe.

In 2016, in the early days of the Trump administration, McCabe used his power -- which was considerable -- to stoke a witch hunt for Russian collusion. While holding a position of public trust -- profound public trust -- he selectively leaked sensitive information to the news media for political gain.

He was caught doing this. When he was caught, he played the victim.

He whined. He tried to avoid the consequences. And then, because the world is not always fair, he walked right into a cushy media gig over at CNN, a company that has literally no scruples.

But now things have changed for Andrew McCabe. We have reason to believe there may be some measure of justice in store for Mr. McCabe.

Federal prosecutors have recommended that he face criminal charges for his conduct at the FBI.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Sept. 12, 2019.

