Mark Levin blasts CNN, Andrew McCabe: Why did network hire 'coward' who leaked?

Radio host and constitutional attorney Mark Levin said Thursday that CNN should never have hired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired from the bureau last year by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

McCabe now appears to be on the verge of being prosecuted for allegedly leaking a self-serving report to the press, then lying about it to internal Justice Department investigators, Levin said on "The Mark Levin Show on Westwood One."

"Andrew McFraud, a.k.a. McCabe looks like he's going to be charged and prosecuted," he said. "Think about how corrupt the senior levels of the FBI have been -- Two massively critical inspector general reports against [former FBI Director James] Comey, and McCabe has been under criminal investigation.

US ATTORNEY RECOMMENDS PROCEEDING WITH CHARGES AGAINST MCCABE, AS DOJ REJECTS LAST-DITCH APPEAL

"Why did CNN hire this guy?" said Levin. "They knew he was under investigation. This is, by the way, a rhetorical point."

Levin, host of Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," and former chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese, said on his program McCabe has had a busy public life since leaving the FBI.

He pointed to McCabe's television appearances, including in his role as CNN contributor, and referenced his headlining of a Lancaster County, Pa. Democratic Committee banquet later this month.

"McCabe has been all over TV, he's been at Democratic events for fundraising... he wrote a book, made money from a book -- unbelievable."

"He didn't have a right to leak -- even against Comey's wishes," Levin continued. "If he wanted to speak, he should've spoken on the record, but he didn't -- he's a coward just like Comey."

Earlier Thursday, Fox News learned U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu recommended moving forward with charges against McCabe, despite an appeal to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen from the former FBI official.

A source close to McCabe’s legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, "The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office."

McCabe spent 21 years with the FBI. He became the acting director in May 2017 after President Trump fired Comey.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.