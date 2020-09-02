Tucker Carlson: Biden campaign ‘surely’ benefiting from Antifa, website connection

Joe Biden's campaign likely didn't set up an internet connection between the campaign's website and the address antifa.com -- but the connection probably isn't hurting Biden, Tucker Carlson argued Wednesday.

No proof exists of a purposeful connection between the two websites, Reuters concluded in a fact check Tuesday, and the host of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" didn't dispute the findings.

“It seems unlikely that the Biden campaign set this up,” he said. “But the Biden campaign is almost surely benefiting from it as some percentage of its voters go on the Internet looking for directions on how to make urine bombs and wind up on the campaign webpage and then give money.”

TUCKER CARLSON TORCHES BIDEN OVER 'THOROUGHLY DISHONEST' REMARKS ABOUT VIOLENCE: 'LITERALLY BEYOND BELIEF'

The question, Carlson said, is why hasn't the Biden campaign issued a statement regarding the connection? Or frankly, he asked, “Why hasn’t Biden disavowed Antifa itself?”

“If the address ‘KuKluxKlan.com’ brought you to Donald Trump's website, you can be confident Reuters would not issue a fact-check telling you it's no big deal,” he said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Biden was given the opportunity to condemn extremist violence from groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa but Carlson said he did the exact opposite.

BIDEN CONDEMNS RIOTING, BLASTS TRUMP'S RESPONSE IN FIERY POST-CONVENTIONSPEECH

“Remember the BLM psychopaths who cheered when a Trump supporter was assassinated in Portland over the weekend?” he said. “Joe Biden essentially said he agreed with them. He said the dead guy asked for it.”

Carlson pointed out that Biden tried hard not to say a single “cross or critical word about a murderer,” specifically suggesting that the guilty party should “meet legal requirements.”

“What the hell is that?” he said. “Why don’t you say, ‘It's wrong to shoot people for supporting my opponent? I don't want my campaign associated with people like this, with murderers and criminals.’ Simple.”

But Carlson explained that Biden won’t ever say, or even suggest the condemning of such violence since Antifa and other groups benefit his campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Joe Biden benefits from Antifa and BLM,” he said. “Let's stop lying about it. That's what's happening.”