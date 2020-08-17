Tucker bashes Dems over claims Trump 'stealing mailboxes': They're making US 'even more paranoid and fearful'

Tucker Carlson accused Democrats Monday of ginning up a "ludicrous" conspiracy theory about President Trump's supposed animus toward the U.S. Postal Service with the goal of creating chaos on Election Day.

"Democrats spent the last week outlining a conspiracy that looks so dangerous that it makes Russia look like jaywalking," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host remarked. "The president of the United States is working to eliminate the U.S. Mail. That doesn't just mean closing the post office. No, it is far worse than that and much sneakier. Trump is stealing the mailboxes, driving through Democratic neighborhoods in the middle of the night, tossing them in the back of a station wagon, cackling like the loud man he is.

"With no mailboxes, Democrats won't be able to vote," Carlson added. "Donald Trump is stealing the election. And here's the thing, Democrats can't call to complain about it. It seems that someone took all the pay phones, too."

Not even presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is immune from such speculation, telling attendees at a virtual fundraiser Friday, "They’re going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes. You oughta go online and check out what they're doing in Oregon. I mean, it's bizarre!"

According to Carlson, Democratic hysteria over the removal of mailboxes is part of their strategy, since they do not "favor any voting that does not entail actual voters going to an actual polling place."

"They refer to this as ballot access as if its a civil rights issue," the host explained. "It is not a civil rights issue. Votes cast by mail are easier to tamper with. The identities of voters who cast them are harder to verify. Mail-in voting makes voter fraud easier. That's why we haven't had a lot of it throughout American history and that's why Democrats are for it."

Democrats, Carlson explained, are approaching this election with a win-at-all-costs mentality, citing a New York Times report on an election "war game scenario" in which former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, playing Biden "refused to concede".

According to the report, Carlson said, "Americans 'stopped looking to the media for cues and waited to see what the military would do.'

"So, John Podesta is gaming out how the United States military could put Joe Biden in office. And that tells you a lot about how Democrats are thinking about this election.

"Making up stories about how Donald Trump steals mailboxes may be ludicrous, but stories like that make America even more paranoid and fearful than it already is. And that's the point. Stories like this prepare voters for the day that the Democrats call in the generals to make Joe Biden president."