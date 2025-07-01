Expand / Collapse search
The truth about weed, June's wildest political moments, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' is packed with massive wins for you Video

Sean Hannity: Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' is packed with massive wins for you

Fox News host Sean Hannity highlights the benefits of President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' as the Senate's 'vote-a-rama' is underway on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host highlights the benefits of President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – A week that changed the world. Continue reading…

HISTORY LESSON – NYC's shocking socialist victory is a dire warning for the right. Continue reading…

THE TRUTH ABOUT WEED – Marijuana is not harmless. The opposite is true and the evidence keeps growing. Continue reading…

THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE ABSURD – June's wildest political moments and celebrity meltdowns. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses uproar over the group's political statement and more. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': British punk rap duo lose American visas for tour stops after 'vile' chants at Glastonbury music festival Video

SEN. ALEX PADILLA – JD Vance and Trump personify political theater. And we're watching their biggest act yet. Continue reading…

BIG TECH VS. OUR KIDS – I lost my 16-year-old son to suicide from addictive AI algorithms. Continue reading…

LEFT, LEFTER, LEFTIST – Democrats could be defined by radical, big city mayors. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

