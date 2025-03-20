Trump's outside-the-box 'gold card' proposal could be a remarkable game changer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most people don’t think about where the money comes from to build the things we use daily—hospitals, hotels, train systems, and office buildings. However, in many cases, those projects exist because of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, a little-known government initiative that helps create jobs and fund businesses without using taxpayer money.

At its core, EB-5 is simple: Foreign investors put money into U.S. businesses, and in return, they get a chance to apply for a green card. But to qualify, their investment must create at least 10 full-time American jobs. That means the EB-5 program doesn’t just fund big projects—it also provides real jobs for everyday people in industries like construction, healthcare, and hospitality.

And now, with talk of a potential "Gold Card," a program for ultra-wealthy investors, even more private money could flow into the U.S. economy, helping pay off national debt and fueling job growth. When speaking about the Gold Card, Trump said it "will allow the most successful job-creating people from all over the world to buy a path to U.S. citizenship."

A key advantage of the Gold Card would be that it would not impose global taxation, which is a significant deterrent for the wealthiest investors under EB-5. Many ultra-wealthy individuals send their children to the U.S. but avoid moving themselves due to tax concerns. By offering residency without taxing worldwide income, the Gold Card could unlock billions in foreign investment while allowing EB-5 to remain focused on job creation. These programs would diversify investment, strengthen infrastructure, and drive U.S. economic growth.

Here’s how EB-5 has already made a difference in communities across the country:

It Creates Jobs—Maybe Even Yours

The biggest impact of EB-5 is job creation. Every investor must generate at least 10 full-time jobs for American workers. That means more construction workers, nurses, factory workers, engineers, and hotel staff getting hired.

For example, the Big River Steel Mill in Arkansas and the Philadelphia Convention Center expansion were both made possible with EB-5 funding—creating thousands of jobs and keeping paychecks flowing for local workers.

It Pays for Roads, Hospitals, and Rail Systems

When you drive on a well-paved road, visit a new hospital, or take public transportation, there’s a chance it was funded in part by EB-5.

Brightline, Florida’s high-speed rail system connecting Miami to Orlando, is a great example. Instead of relying completely on government funding, private EB-5 investors helped make the project a reality, reducing traffic congestion and boosting local businesses.

It Helps Small Towns and Rural Communities Grow

EB-5 investments don’t just benefit big cities—they also bring businesses, jobs, and services to rural and struggling areas.

Take Harrison County Community Hospital in Missouri—an EB-5-funded project that ensured local residents could access quality healthcare close to home. Without this program, many similar projects wouldn’t have the funding to get off the ground.

It Revitalizes Cities and Boosts Tourism

Unlike government stimulus programs that rely on tax dollars, EB-5 is a self-sustaining program. Since its creation, it has attracted over $55 billion in foreign investment, funding projects that directly benefit American communities, businesses, and workers.

And the best part? This money doesn’t come from taxpayers—it comes from private investors who are required to create American jobs.

A Personal Perspective: Why This Matters

As a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 13 years, I have witnessed firsthand how this program transforms communities and strengthens the U.S. economy. Through my company, EB5 Investors, I have worked with investors from all over the world, helping direct billions of dollars into job-creating projects across the U.S. This is more than just business—it’s about creating real opportunities for American workers at no cost to taxpayers.

The Bottom Line: EB-5 Helps Everyday Americans

Whether it’s a paycheck, a hospital in your town, or a hotel where you work, the EB-5 program quietly improves the lives of everyday Americans.

With the potential for a new Gold Card program, increasing visa caps, and streamlining the EB-5 process, the U.S. could attract even more private investment, creating thousands of additional jobs and fueling economic growth—all without costing taxpayers a cent. Like many other Trump plans, this appears to be a novel and out-of-the-box approach to our immigration system and our national debt—one that should not be overlooked.