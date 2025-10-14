Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion Newsletter

Trump's Middle East gamble, Thatcher at 100, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: Trump pulled off something once thought impossible Video

Sean Hannity: Trump pulled off something once thought impossible

Fox News host Sean Hannity dissects how President Donald Trump pulled off brokering Phase 1 of his administration's peace deal in Gaza on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host dissects how President Donald Trump pulled off brokering Phase 1 of his administration's peace deal in Gaza. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – The world doubted, but Trump delivered: Hostages freed, terror defeated, hope restored. Continue reading…

BOLD BET – How Trump's relentless Middle East gamble finally flipped the script. Continue reading…

POLITICAL GAMES – Everyday Americans are feeling the pain as the government shutdown drags on. Continue reading…

FROM HORROR TO HOPE – What Gaza's freed hostages teach a weary world. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how Katie Porter’s on-air ‘meltdown’ sparks viral backlash. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Katie Porter’s on-air ‘meltdown’ sparks viral backlash Video

THATCHER AT 100 – Lessons in civility, strength and enduring alliances. Continue reading…

BROADCAST BIAS – On upside-down TV networks, ICE and the National Guard are the dangerous law-breakers. Continue reading…

RANDI WEINGARTEN – One school district is proving public education still works. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.03.25

10.03.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue