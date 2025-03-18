Trump's deportation of violent gang members, Democrats' word of the day, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host slams Democrats' opposition to mass deportation involving alleged gang members. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – A 'Big Four' run the world now that the fog of the Biden regency-era has lifted. Continue reading…

LIFELONG DEMOCRAT – My party is failing and needs to learn from a winner. Continue reading…

AND THE REST IS HISTORY – Liberal claim Trump's causing a constitutional crisis ignores a key reality. Continue reading…

CLASS DISMISSED – Get rid of the Education Department. Give power to parents. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights Democrats' word of the day and who voters think the leader of the Democratic Party. Continue watching…

RESIST! – Democrats going nowhere. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – The law supports Trump's deportation of violent gang members, despite judge's errant ruling. Continue reading…

CENTERED – Learning from Joe Lieberman to repair the American breach. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…