Trump's deportation of violent gang members, Democrats' word of the day, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: The Democratic Party is officially a dumpster fire Video

Sean Hannity: The Democratic Party is officially a dumpster fire

Fox News host Sean Hannity slams Democrats' opposition to mass deportation involving alleged gang members on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host slams Democrats' opposition to mass deportation involving alleged gang members. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – A 'Big Four' run the world now that the fog of the Biden regency-era has lifted. Continue reading…

LIFELONG DEMOCRAT – My party is failing and needs to learn from a winner. Continue reading…

AND THE REST IS HISTORY – Liberal claim Trump's causing a constitutional crisis ignores a key reality. Continue reading…

CLASS DISMISSED – Get rid of the Education Department. Give power to parents. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights Democrats' word of the day and who voters think the leader of the Democratic Party. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Dems need a moment to figure out their messaging Video

RESIST! – Democrats going nowhere. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – The law supports Trump's deportation of violent gang members, despite judge's errant ruling. Continue reading…

CENTERED – Learning from Joe Lieberman to repair the American breach. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.17.25

03.17.25

