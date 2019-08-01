John Hagee: Trump's Commission on Unalienable Rights should be lauded, not condemned

The prophets Jeremiah and Isaiah penned the principles of righteousness that became the moral foundations of Western civilization. When our forefathers landed at Plymouth Rock, they rightly recognized these same principles and entered into a covenant with God that their community in the New World would strive to be righteous.

America’s founding fathers also realized that rights come not from man, but God, writing that we are endowed by our Creator “with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

All people are endowed with these rights, hence the term human rights. They are the cornerstone of a free existence. A government that protects our rights to life, liberty and property maximizes the likelihood that our lives will not be "...nasty, brutish and short."

Central to liberty is one's right to worship God as one sees fit. Yet, according to the Department of State, a shocking 80 percent of the world lives with restrictions on this fundamental right.

Recently the Trump administration announced the creation of The Commission on Unalienable Rights. This board is charged with providing “fresh thinking about human rights discourse where such discourse has departed from our nation’s founding principles of natural law and natural rights.”

Unsurprisingly, the far left, delivering little more than '”everything President Trump does is bad” messaging, have predicted this commission will somehow be used to impede human rights. That false claim is intended to conceal an insidious agenda.

In reality, far-left malcontents just don't like the president, often do not care for faith in general, and perhaps worst of all, see rights as being bestowed by government–an extremely dangerous proposition given that what man gives, man can take away; whereas rights endowed by our Creator are eternal.

The illiberal left approaches unalienable rights in this manner in order to abuse the concept and advance a political agenda.

Case in point: for the new left, the right to property is twisted to include the right to others' property through wealth redistribution. For the old left, the right to liberty is contorted to include the right to kill the unborn, sacrificing the child's right to life.

In order to accomplish these intellectual acrobatics, while simultaneously seeking to undermine a right as fundamental as freedom of religion, the regressive Progressives deny the Divine origin of our rights. From their perspective, better they decide what one’s rights are than God and the Judeo-Christian traditions upon which this country was founded. From their perspective, they are wiser than Jeremiah and Isaiah, and Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.

But they are wrong. Our forefathers judiciously interpreted the wisdom of the Prophets and created a world-changing system of government–which exists to protect, not bequeath, our God-given rights. And the protection of basic human rights, including freedom of religion, should guide our foreign policy.

People of faith and conscience should applaud the Trump administration's Commission on Unalienable Rights because its foundation and intent are righteous, and if successful its result will be a better, freer world.