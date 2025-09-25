Trump’s cashless bail reform is a good first step. There are 5 more we need right now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cashless bail is a start. But to truly turn the tide on rising crime in America, President Donald Trump will have to focus on the entire criminal justice system, not just pretrial release. Five key stages must be addressed if he wants to Make America Safe Again: police, prosecutors, the judiciary, corrections and parole and probation.



This won’t be an easy task. But if he uses the same approach he’s taking on bail reform — tying compliance to federal funding — he can force change in jurisdictions that refuse to prioritize public safety. If this is done right, these reforms won’t just make headlines; they can make a lasting difference that protects Americans for generations.



On Aug. 25, 2025, Trump signed the executive order, "Taking Steps to End Cashless Bail to Protect Americans." I applaud him for directing the attorney general to identify states and localities that have eliminated cash bail for crimes that clearly threaten public safety.

TRUMP'S CASHLESS BAIL CRACKDOWN GETS EXPERT BACKING: 'POWER OF THE PURSE STRINGS' CAN FORCE COMPLIANCE



Cashless bail allows defendants to be arrested, appear before a judge and walk free without putting up a dime. There’s no monetary consequence for skipping court. This has fueled a revolving-door justice system in which repeat offenders are back on the streets before the police have even finished their paperwork. Ending this reckless policy is a critical first step — but it’s only the beginning.

Without well-trained, properly equipped police, arrests don’t stick. Good policing is more than putting handcuffs on a suspect; it’s building a case that can survive in court. As a former prosecutor, I know that meeting the "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard is tough enough. But when officers cut corners on evidence collection or fail to secure witnesses, prosecutors are left with cases they can’t win. That means dangerous criminals go free. Training, accountability and resources for police departments are essential if we want convictions, not dismissals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION



Even with strong police work, justice fails when rogue prosecutors refuse to enforce the law. We’ve seen this in cities like Los Angeles under District Attorney George Gascón, where the priority seemed to be freeing offenders rather than protecting the public. Contrast that with Nathan Hochman, who, upon becoming L.A.’s district attorney in 2024, declared: "District attorneys must have only two things as their North Stars: the facts and the law." That’s the kind of prosecutorial mentality Americans deserve: prosecutors who put victims and communities first, not their own ideology.

CONGRESS TAKES AIM AT 'CASHLESS BAIL DISASTER' WITH NEW WHITE HOUSE-BACKED PROPOSALS



Trial judges wield enormous power in determining justice. Yet in many states, appointments and elections have filled benches with judges who care more about politics than public safety. The solution? Mandatory minimums. Legislatures are already realizing that unchecked judicial leniency has swung the pendulum too far. By setting clear sentencing floors for serious crimes, lawmakers can prevent judges from turning criminals loose and ensure real consequences for dangerous behavior.

Corrections isn’t just about warehousing inmates. It’s about ensuring that prisons, jails and correctional systems don’t become revolving doors. Too often, early-release programs put violent offenders back on the streets long before their time is up. Strong oversight and real consequences inside the corrections system are critical to protecting the public.