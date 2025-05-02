Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion Newsletter

Trump's 100th day, 25 ridiculous mistakes Democrats made, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
The Democratic Party has become a 'clown show,' says Sean Hannity Video

The Democratic Party has become a 'clown show,' says Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the state of the Democratic Party on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the state of the Democratic Party. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump won’t ink a bad deal with Iran. Continue reading…

KELLYANNE CONWAY – 25 ridiculous mistakes Democrats have made (so far) in 2025. Continue reading…

THIS IS SPARTA? – Six other foolish stories from April. Continue reading…

MARCO RUBIO – Alien Enemies Act exists to protect Americans, defend against Tren de Aragua and others. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has the latest on a funny trend. Continue watching…

'Friday Follies': Scratch-and-sniff armpits?! Video

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY – In Trump's first 100 days, he has normalized corruption. It must stop. Continue reading…

THE GREATEST COMEBACK EVER – How Trump won the White House all over again. Continue reading…

A ‘DECLARATION OF CONSCIENCE’ – Donald Trump's 100th day. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.02.25

05.02.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.