©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published

Trump's political obituary, Biden as Scrooge, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: Biden admin chose Brittney Griner over Paul Whelan Video

Tucker Carlson: Biden admin chose Brittney Griner over Paul Whelan

WARNING: Graphic footage—Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the swap to bring home Brittney Griner on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host gives his take on the swap to bring home Brittney Griner. Continue reading…

POLITICAL OBITUARY – It is time for Donald Trump to step away from politics. Continue reading…

RAND PAUL – I stopped a big government power grab that would hurt businesses and consumers. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – It's time to bomb the cartels in Mexico and save some lives. Continue reading…

SCROOGED – Biden takes your Christmas cash with high inflation. Continue reading…

AMERICAN GIRL MOM – What the doll maker needs to know about real American girls. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Harry and Meghan are on the warpath. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Harry and Meghan are on the warpath Video

SPINNING CRIME – Rise in crime should be a come to Mencken moment for the political press. Continue reading…

CANCELING KIRK – Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood? Continue reading…

'TWITTER FILES' – Why efforts to dismiss Musk's 'Twitter Files' by liberal media won't work this time. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

12.09.22

12.09.22