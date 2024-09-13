Trump made a bold move to bring Mideast peace. Harris will only bring chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Due to weakness in the White House, we are experiencing chaos in the Middle East, strikes on our servicemembers, the bloodiest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and Americans still held hostage by Iran-backed Hamas.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Four years ago, we were celebrating the signing of the Abraham Accords, a historic advancement to peace in the Middle East ushered in under the Trump administration. On September 15, 2020, President Trump forged these agreements, facilitating the greatest deal between Israel and Arab countries in modern history. Americans, Israelis, and Arabs were brought together under a common vision. Cultural, economic, and defense ties were deepened, and the world watched as Iran’s biggest fear came true: a more unified and prosperous Middle East. This was peace through strength in action.

As a combat veteran who served in the Middle East, I co-founded the Abraham Accords Caucus, so Congress could build upon the Accords’ strong foundation. Through this work, I’ve created laws to strengthen and expand these agreements by establishing integrated defense systems with our allies and partners to protect from Iran-backed attacks on land and at sea.

Unfortunately, after three-and-a-half years of Biden and Harris in the White House, Iran-backed terrorists have put these efforts to the ultimate test. In April, the U.S., Israel, and our Arab partners worked together to shoot down a barrage of 300 Iranian projectiles, a feat made possible by my DEFEND Act. Additionally, my MARITIME Act paved the way for us to work with our partners to counter Iran-backed Houthis’ near daily threats in the Red Sea that disrupt innocent civilians and commerce.

The world is on fire and it has cost American lives.

It’s clear that Iran wants chaos; and, under President Biden and Vice President Harris’ lack of leadership, their wishes have come true.

The Biden-Harris White House has refused to enforce sanctions on Tehran, allowing the regime to fuel and fund its proxy terrorism and hostage diplomacy. Emboldened by this administration’s decisions, Iran-backed Hamas worked to undo the progress made by the Abraham Accords when these terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

And yet, 11 months since this invasion, Israel and Arab states have demonstrated that they remain committed to the Trump-led agreement despite ongoing tensions in the region. While this is proof that the unifying strength behind the Abraham Accords is alive, we must be vigilant to ensure progress does not unravel because of the Biden-Harris administration’s appeasement.

During my fourth trip to the Middle East since the October 7th attack, regional leaders told me they are ready to give up on American leadership. Make no mistake, this is a result of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ decision to abandon our allies and embolden our adversaries – it started with the Afghanistan withdrawal and has continued to this day.

Now more than ever, we must build upon the Trump-era Abraham Accords, which is why I’m furthering my work to ensure Israel, and our allies, have a comprehensive strategy of cooperation to counter Iran’s efforts.

My STARS Act would extend defense coordination to protect from hostile space activities. This will improve satellite security coordination to enhance the United States’ situational awareness, defend against threats from adversaries, and deepen space cooperation with Israel and other allies in the Middle East.

To further integrate regional defense operations, my LINK Act would strengthen people-to-people ties between military leaders of Abraham Accords countries, and my AI Accords Act would direct the Pentagon to increase partner-sharing network capabilities to improve cyber cooperation.

The power of the Accords is not dead. In fact, their continued existence is exactly what Iran fears. A united Middle East helps put an end to the regime’s wave of terror across the region that seeks to destabilize our partners, kill American servicemembers, and destroy the United States, Israel, and our allies. Four years into the Abraham Accords, too much is at stake: we cannot afford to fail.

President Trump brought our partners together and extinguished Iran’s dream of destruction in the region. Four more years of Kamala Harris will breed further chaos, put the nail in the coffin of American leadership, and stifle the Accords.

This moment demands a new commander-in-chief, not another abandoner-in-chief.

