Newt Gingrich: Despite Trump leaving office, crusade to preserve America’s freedom must continue

After all the chaos and upheaval of the last week, it’s important to remember that we still need to move forward and fight for America’s future — and for our freedom. But where do we go from here?

More than 74 million Americans voted for President Trump in the 2020 presidential election — a record for an incumbent. The anti-Trump news media have spent four years calling them racists and are now portraying each one as an insurrectionist because of the actions of a small minority.

In reality, most are patriotic, law-abiding Americans who see a culture under siege by the radical left. The ballot box was the one sure thing still available to them to foster change and make their voices heard, to change the trajectory of the country.

But now many feel like that’s no longer available to them and that their votes aren’t being counted fairly or honestly. As a result, many Trump supporters wonder what their recourse is now. Hence their frustration.

Pete Hegseth, the co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" and a U.S. Army veteran, has spent countless hours with the president’s supporters in towns across the country. Few people have better insights into what the 74 million people who voted for President Trump are feeling than Pete, whose latest book, "American Crusade," makes the case for a political and cultural crusade to fight for America's freedom.

Pete is my guest on this week’s episode of my podcast, "Newt’s World." He explains how the president is the voice for the people of Middle America and why the president is so appealing to so many because he is in no one’s pocket. He hears the concerns of the ordinary American and genuinely wants to help. And perhaps above all, President Trump’s supporters believe he has awakened them to "first principles that are under assault from the left" — from cancel culture to indoctrination at schools.

The movement that President Trump started isn’t going anywhere, even after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20. This is in part because people are fed up and don’t know what to do. All aspects of our culture — schools, the media, Big Tech, the bureaucracy, corporations — are dominated by the woke left and are becoming more radical.

The media’s behavior has been especially egregious. Recall this past summer, when countless journalists defended and even championed the Antifa-Black Lives Matter riots. What happened at the Capitol on Wednesday should of course be condemned. But the same should go for violence and chaos perpetrated by the left that destroyed businesses and ruined countless lives. The double standard is striking.

The media ignored the fact that the initial storming of the Capitol actually occurred while President Trump was still speaking at the White House, undermining the notion that the riot was completely his fault.

Instead, our cultural elites have spent their time condescending and demonizing 74 million Americans with such visceral hatred.

Yet, many Republicans are now caving to these left-wing forces in a moment of vulnerability, which Democrats and their allies in the left-wing media are using to their full advantage.

At any given moment, somewhere between 20% and 50% of the Republican Party is eager to sell out. They’ll be happy with a pat on the head and an invitation to a cocktail party from left-wing elites. That way, they can be accepted as "mature statesmen."

In fact, some Republicans are joining the insane calls by Democrats and the media to invoke the 25th Amendment to oust a man who received 74 million votes and has already said he’s leaving the White House in just a few days.

Few politicians, if any, besides President Trump have demonstrated that they’re willing to fight earnestly for the American people, standing up to the forces on the left that want to destroy the American system and to feckless leadership within the GOP.

I hope you will listen to this week’s episode as we think through where to go from here as a country. The crusade to preserve America’s freedom must continue.

