Reality has a way of asserting itself, no matter how long it’s been ignored.



For four years, the Biden administration did everything in its power to inject gender ideology into the fabric of American life. We watched as it corrupted women’s sports, robbed women of privacy and created a toxic culture of fear surrounding pronouns.



Some parents even found — to their shock — that their children had been "transitioned" at school behind their backs, without their knowledge or consent. Tragically, thousands of American children have now been maimed for life in ways they likely never anticipated. Doctors have performed some 5,700 transition surgeries on America’s children since 2019.

TRUMP ORDER RESTRICTING SEX-CHANGE PROCEDURES FOR MINORS IN LINE WITH 'DO NO HARM,' DOCTOR SAYS



This is not the world Americans signed up for. Surveys show the public is rejecting gender ideology in greater numbers each year. And now, they have a president willing to return our government to sanity.

President Donald Trump has sparked a sea change in federal policy on this issue with three executive orders. The first, which came on Day 1, reoriented the entire federal bureaucracy toward biological reality. It required federal agencies to recognize biology as the basis for being male or female, ordered federal IDs to reflect biological sex, barred men from women’s federal prisons and instructed agencies to protect women’s privacy in sex-separated spaces like rape shelters.



As we now know, that was just the beginning. On Jan. 28, the president signed an even more sweeping executive order aimed at ending the horrific practice of transitioning minors — or, as the executive order correctly puts it, "the chemical and surgical mutilation of children."



The actions steps are vast, but key steps include: forbidding federal dollars from supporting transition drugs or surgeries for children; ending the government’s reliance on junk science from groups like the World Professional Association for Transgender Health who push these procedures on minors; defunding hospitals that perform these experiments on children; and, importantly, ordering a review of all studies on how best to help children struggling with gender dysphoria.



Such a report, published and made available to scientists and the general public, would bring much-needed transparency to this issue, which has frequently been obscured by activists. It could also be pivotal in pushing U.S. medical groups away from their dogmatic insistence on medical transition for minors. Even the European nations that pioneered these experiments have now restricted them for children.

Trump’s leadership on this vital issue should be applauded. And it should be followed — by members of Congress, state legislators and governors alike.



Congress needs to pass a federal law enshrining the sex binary that Trump’s first executive order recognized. It should make clear that Title IX protects the rights of women based on biology, not a self-declared identity divorced from sex.

The Senate should also take up the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which the House has already passed. And Congress should defund all clinics and medical providers that perform or facilitate these experiments on children — including Planned Parenthood, which is the largest purveyor of gender transition drugs in the nation.



Trump addressed another key aspect of this issue on Jan. 29 in his executive order "Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling." That order has the potential to gut gender ideology — along with other divisive ideologies like critical race theory — from America’s public school classrooms. This would be a game-changer in removing the scourge of gender ideology from the imaginations of our youth.

Classrooms should be places of learning and discovery, not radical indoctrination. Yet too many American schoolkids have been told the lie that they might have been born into the wrong body. This lie, echoed in their social media feeds, movies, and entertainment—and enabled by corrupt medical groups and gender clinics — has led thousands of impressionable children down the path of irreversible damage and regret.

Alliance Defending Freedom, the organization I lead, has worked with numerous de-transitioners who went down that path, only to find that they will never be able to have children or, if they do, they won’t be able to breastfeed their child. We know that 85% of kids who suffer from gender confusion will eventually grow out of it as long as they receive proper care and counseling. And there is a growing chorus of de-transitioners demanding that America’s children be given that chance.



If these executive actions are a sign of what’s to come over the next four years, then we have much to be grateful for. President Trump is bringing a long-needed course correction that will save untold children from bodily harm. Voters demanded a return to sanity and common sense, and he is giving it to us. There is much work left to do, but it’s morning again in America.