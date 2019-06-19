Tommy Hicks: Trump's legacy? Promises made and promises kept

Americans across the country watched Tuesday night as President Trump launched his re-election campaign. As we reflect on the day he entered the 2016 race four years ago, we celebrate an election that liberal media once deemed impossible.

America’s silent majority spoke up and put a champion in the White House. We are ready to do it again next year based on this president’s remarkable record of accomplishments.

Take today’s economy, for example. Our country has added over 6 million new jobs since President Trump’s election. GDP growth has far exceeded expectations and wages continue to rise. Our nation’s unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent, the lowest since 1969 – with unemployment for women, African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans all reaching record lows under this administration.

Texans have seen the impact of today’s booming economy firsthand. Unemployment in our state has dropped from 4.8 percent to 3.7 percent, the lowest in four decades. We have nearly 600,000 new jobs since this president took office, including over 62,000 manufacturing jobs. This is a remarkable comeback, considering we lost over 55,400 manufacturing jobs under former President Obama.

ANDY PUZDER: TRUMP POLICIES SPARKING INCREDIBLE ECONOMIC BOOM — DEMS WRONG TO GIVE OBAMA CREDIT

This president secured once-in-a-generation tax cuts, increasing take-home pay for the vast majority of middle-class Americans. These tax cuts helped the average Texan save over $1,300 and added nearly 29,000 jobs across our state last year. This, in addition to rapid deregulation and support for our largest industries – oil, agriculture, and manufacturing – have made Texas more prosperous than ever before.

As we celebrate the launch of President Trump’s re-election campaign, voters will celebrate the remarkable results he has delivered for our communities – and they will remember Democrats’ refusal to work with the administration on the issues that matter.

President Trump’s victories for America go well beyond the economy. Thanks to this administration’s patient-focused policies, health care costs are falling and prescription drug prices are on the decline for the first time in 46 years.

Compare this to the costly, socialist proposals of radical Democrats. If Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden got their way, we’d get a $32 trillion “Medicare-for-all” system, which would place an astronomical burden on taxpayers and kick close to 15 million Texans off our health insurance plans.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is protecting American workers, industries, and intellectual property by pursuing fair and reciprocal trade deals and holding our trading partners accountable.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, for instance, will pump $34 billion into the automotive industry and create 176,000 new manufacturing jobs. At the same time, President Trump has authorized billions of dollars in support of American agriculture, making sure our farmers and ranchers come first.

President Trump continues to make border security a priority, recognizing the devastating consequences of drug and human trafficking through our porous southern border. He promised us he would build a wall to keep our communities safe, and construction is well under way.

As we celebrate the launch of President Trump’s re-election campaign, voters will celebrate the remarkable results he has delivered for our communities – and they will remember Democrats’ refusal to work with the administration on the issues that matter.

By the end of this year, nearly 200 miles of new border wall are expected to be completed. This progress is happening despite an unprecedented level of obstruction from congressional Democrats, who have refused to work with this administration on fixing the problems at the border, and have instead spent their time endlessly investigating our president.

Let’s not forget the way President Trump has reshaped the federal judiciary, appointing record numbers of conservative judges to our nation’s courts. We have two new Supreme Court justices on the bench, who dutifully uphold the Constitution and defend the rule of law.

In Texas, five new judges have been confirmed on the 5th Circuit Court and eight more in district courts throughout the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These are a few of countless promises made, promises kept by a champion for the American people. What’s more, this is just the beginning. As we celebrate the launch of President Trump’s re-election campaign, voters will celebrate the remarkable results he has delivered for our communities – and they will remember Democrats’ refusal to work with the administration on the issues that matter.

In 2020, we will make our voices heard and re-elect the leader who will fulfill his promise to Keep America Great: President Donald Trump.