Tomi Lahren: The RINOs who are blocking Trump over the border keep getting a pass

RINOs in the Senate don’t want the wall any more than the Democrats. They just hide behind convenient, yet arguably B.S., excuses.

Hi, I’m Tomi and yeah I’ve got some Final Thoughts.

The House resolution to block President Trump’s emergency declaration already passed last week with 245 votes.

Well, 13 of those votes were from “Republicans.”

When I say “Republicans” I use that term loosely. They have an “R” by their names but it might as well be a Christmas ornament, it means nothing. Clearly.

They will likely be joined by several other Senate RINOs who will vote for the measure to block Trump’s emergency declaration and border-wall funding.

Chief RINO Mitch McConnell said the writing is on the wall -- the Senate will block the declaration: "I think what is clear in the Senate is that there will be enough votes to pass the resolution of disapproval, which will then be vetoed by the president and then in all likelihood the veto will be upheld in the House."

He also said he wished Trump would have never gone the emergency declaration route.

Well, no kidding, Mitch. It’s no surprise to any of us paying attention that you don’t want a wall or border security any more than nut-job AOC, Schumer or Pelosi.

Same can be said for these RINOs:

- Susan Collins

- Lisa Murkowski

- Thom Tillis

Now, even though Senator Rand Paul has also vowed to block the declaration, I am purposely leaving him off my RINO list.

Here’s why, Rand is consistent. I do believe Rand wants border security. I do believe he supports the president.

Yet, he cited concerns over giving the president “extra-constitutional powers.”

And I get it. That’s Rand. Rand is consistent.

OPINION: SEN. RAND PAUL: I SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP, BUT I CAN'T SUPPORT THIS NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION

In this case, I disagree with him, I do believe border enforcement is indeed a national emergency that needs to be addressed.

I believe failing to secure it now, under this president, would be a far greater risk than setting a risky emergency precedent.

I understand where Rand, and some others, are coming from.

Certainly, President Trump didn’t want to have to go to an extreme to get wall funding or secure the border. None of us did.

It would’ve been nice to get the funding from Congress like Trump asked for.

It would’ve been even nicer if we would’ve gotten this done 2 years ago when we had control of the House AND Senate.

But guess what, those same RINOs didn’t do anything THEN and they are committed to doing nothing NOW.

Yeah, it annoys me Rand could be the one to throw it in the toilet.

BUT I do think HIS reasoning is genuine, even if I disagree.

The others, however, are not genuine.

They don’t give a hoot about overreach or constitutional precedents. Those are convenient excuses.

I believe Mitch, Murkowski, Collins, Tillis, and a rumored 6 other RINOs are blocking Trump to… block Trump. I don’t trust them. Not at all.

Problem is, we keep giving these RINO swamp creatures a pass AND a vote!

Why? Trump supporters, border hawks, patriots, hard-working Americans -- WHY do we continue to elect RINOs who don’t uphold our values?

They campaign on things like border security and supporting Trump to get ELECTED, then change course.

Well, guess what Mitchy Mitch? You and others in the Senate are going to need President Trump’s support when you’re sorry butt is up for reelection.

So be warned.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From LA, God bless and take care.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "Final Thoughts" on Fox Nation on March 6, 2019.

