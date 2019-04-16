Tomi Lahren: Campus police chief placed on leave for liking Trump tweets -- enough is enough

A campus police chief placed on administrative leave for liking Donald Trump and NRA tweets?

Seriously? The left really has sunk to a new low and you know I have some "First Thoughts."

The election of Donald Trump didn’t create the left’s hate and intolerance, it just exposed it.

TOMI LAHREN: ON IMMIGRATION, DEMS ARE OPPORTUNISTS, NOT HUMANITARIANS

From the day Trump was elected, the unloving, intolerant, and crybaby left went crazy -- Cry-ins, safe spaces, canceled classes, screaming at the sky, pink hat marches, and riots in streets.

That’s how the left handles an election defeat. They freak out, throw tantrums, and lash out at those who support the president.

Since Election Day, there have been countless attacks on Trump supporters -- young, old, male, female, black and white.

We’ve been called racist rednecks, bigots, sexists, and deplorable. Heck, we’ve even got otherwise irrelevant actors allegedly staging hate crimes against themselves to demonize Trump supporters.

There’s also been a concerted effort to drive Trump supporters out of restaurants, social media platforms, and jobs.

Even top NFL draft prospects feel pressured to stop supporting the president, vocally.

But it doesn’t end there.

Now, Daniel Hect, the newly appointed campus police chief at Mount Holyoke College, has been put on administrative leave.

Why? Well, the college claims:

“Over the past few weeks, members of our community have expressed concerns about the ability of Chief Daniel Hect to develop the level of trust required to engage in community policing.

In light of this, Chief Hect, who leads campus police at Mount Holyoke and Smith Colleges, has been placed on administrative leave.”

By "concerns" do you mean students discovered Chief Hect liked pro-Trump, conservative, and NRA tweets on Twitter? BINGO!

And what were these horrible and triggering tweets?

Well, one was a “liked” NRA tweet wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Another “liked” NRA tweet said, “If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”

And buckle up folks, he also “liked” tweets from our president about the border wall. The audacity!

The student who blew the trigger whistle said, it was "Unacceptable for someone in charge of keeping any community safe, let alone a campus as diverse as MHC's, to be publicly displaying his support for hateful regimes and organizations, as well as for individuals who demonize migrants from Mexico or other Latin American nations.”

After that, the campus went so far as to host a forum in which Hect could be grilled by students as to why he DARE appear to be a conservative.

Hect even APOLOGIZED for liking tweets which showed support for the border wall.

But even that wasn’t enough, he was still forced to take leave.

The man has been serving in law enforcement for over 30 years and now he’s being run out of a well-deserved position because he dared to be a patriot on social media, dared to go against the mob that is the left?

That’s so freakin’ wrong. College campuses are chalked full of liberal BS and indoctrination and it’s celebrated.

Professors unabashedly criticize conservative values and our president, without consequence. But when a school employee simply likes innocent conservative tweets on social media he is attacked, ridiculed and torpedoed? So wrong.

College campuses are the least diverse places in the country because diversity of thought isn't a protected class.

The worst part is, this isn’t going to end.

Daniel Hect is one of many who will be railroaded like this, all for daring to show conservatism.

Enough is enough. And kids, if you’re old enough to drive a car, vote, and go to college, you’re old enough to hear things you don’t want to hear. Grow up.

Those are my “First Thoughts.” From Los Angeles, God bless and take care.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "First Thoughts" on Fox Nation on April 16, 2019.