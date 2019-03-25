Todd Starnes: Deep State perpetrators of the Russia hoax need to be exposed. It’s not time to move on

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

President Trump and his administration have been vindicated.

After 675 days, 500 witnesses and $25 million, Robert Mueller and his team of 20 attorneys concluded there was no collusion.

They were victims of a leftwing mob — led by Democrats and goaded on by willing accomplices in the mainstream media.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote on Twitter that the Democrats and their allies in the liberal media slandered the president.

“It was all a malicious, preposterous lie given wall to wall media coverage despite zero evidence,” Sanders wrote. “This should never again happen to an American president.”

There will be some - both Republican and Democrat who say it’s time to move one. But I disagree.

Now is time to expose the Deep State perpetrators of the Russia Hoax. They tried to stage a coup to overthrow a duly elected president. Their actions were traitorous and they must be held accountable. Justice will not be served until that happens.

“It’s a shame our country had to go through this,” President Trump said of the investigation. “It began illegally and hopefully somebody is going to look at the other side. This was an illegal takedown that failed.”

But even though the president and his administration have been absolved, our long national nightmare is far from over.

Democrats and their minions in the mainstream media refuse to accept Mr. Mueller’s findings. And they are determined to drive President Trump from office.

So what happens next?

Investigations should be commenced to determine who was responsible for perpetrating this great lie on the American people. Democrats like Robert Francis O’Rourke and Adam Schiff allege they have proof beyond a shadow of a doubt that the president colluded with the Russians.

So let’s subpoena Mr. Schiff and Mr. O’Rourke and any other Democrat with “evidence.” Let’s put them under oath and have them present their findings to the public.

The president is also owed an apology -- especially from the mainstream media, on-air and above-the-fold.

The actions of CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and the rest of the Mainstream Media have brought great shame and disgrace to the journalism profession. They have left a dark stain on the legacy of Edward R. Murrow.

On the other hand – we should honor the journalists and talk radio hosts who refused to bow down to the angry leftist mob – Sara Carter. Kimberly Strassel, John Solomon, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and Gregg Jarrett, just to name a few.

Their names and reputations were dragged through the mud, subjected to all sorts of slander – but defiantly they stood. They are a credit to their profession.

The Democrats and the mainstream media tried to convince the American people that our president was a traitor -- the most heinous of charges. So the least they can do is say, “I’m sorry.”



Those news agencies who refuse -- should have their White House credentials revoked and their reporters expelled.



A message must be sent that the American people will not tolerate a fourth estate weaponized to take down their political enemies.

It’s a sordid mess, no doubt about it. But one thing is certain.

We can say without a shadow of a doubt that Donald J. Trump is the duly elected president of these great United States not because of the Russians but because of gun-toting, Bible-clinging, flag-waving deplorables.

Adapted from Todd Starnes' monologue on "Starnes Country" on Fox Nation on March 25, 2019.

