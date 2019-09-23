Todd Starnes: Why I am raising the alarm about 'Culture Jihad'

On Election Day in 2020, Americans will stand at a crossroad. I am watching this very closely.

Do we cling to freedom and liberty or do we surrender the Republic to the socialists and secularists? Do we stand up for the First Amendment or do we allow ourselves to be silenced? Do we defend the right to bear arms or do we allow ourselves to be disarmed? Do we stand up for the unborn or do we turn a blind eye to a modern-day genocide?

“It’s time for Christians to stand for their faith,” evangelist Franklin Graham said on the recent Fox Nation special, "Todd Starnes: Culture Jihad."

Socialism is on the rise. The Bill of Rights is under assault. People of faith are facing persecution. Gun owners are in the crosshairs. And our public schools have been turned into anti-American indoctrination centers.

A leftist mob made up of socialist politicians, academic elites, raging feminists and basement-dwelling pajama boys has partnered with Antifa, illegal aliens and other radical groups to finish what President Obama started – a fundamental transformation of our nation.

“The soul of our nation is at stake right now,” Dr. Robert Jeffress said on my Fox Nation special. “I believe that if the left ever seizes control of the White House again – and both chambers of Congress – it is not going to be incremental change, it is going to be a radical change.”

Vice President Mike Pence sounded the alarm during his 2019 commencement address at Liberty University.

“Throughout most of American history, it’s been pretty easy to call yourself Christian,” Pence said. “It didn’t even occur to people that you might be shunned or ridiculed for defending the teachings of the Bible.”

The vice president was widely ridiculed for his stark assessment of the state of Christianity in America. But the truth is in recent years Christians have faced unrelenting attacks in the public marketplace from secularists and the sex and gender revolutionaries.

As the vice president so rightly said -- some of the loudest voices for tolerance have little tolerance for traditional Christian beliefs.

“The truth is, we live in a time when the freedom of religion is under assault. We live in a time when it’s become acceptable and even fashionable to ridicule and even discriminate against people of faith,” the vice president told the assembled crowd.

I love America and I love freedom. And over the past decade, I’ve seen those freedoms fade away. That’s why I’ve written my new book. In it, I chronicle modern-day efforts to ban books like “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Little House on the Prairie.” I document crusades to ban patriotic songs and statues honoring our Founding Fathers. I tell stories about Catholic farmers banned from selling produce at a local market and judicial nominees interrogated on Capitol Hill because of their Christian faith.

“It is a jihad against a people who have traditional values,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on the Fox Nation "Todd Starnes: Culture Jihad" special. “No longer are we a people who have a traditional view, or a conservative view, or a Christian view. We are people who have a view that is utterly unacceptable in today’s culture.”

"Culture Jihad" is not meant to be a book about our nation’s demise. It’s about hope—hope for a better future. And I still have hope – because my hope is not built on a political party – my hope is built on an everlasting faith.

We must be men and women of courage. It is imperative that gun-toting, Bible-clinging patriots rise up with a mighty voice and declare that this Great American Experiment is worth saving.

Consider this your call to arms, happy warriors. We are tasked with defending a noble cause and a noble faith. Sure, we’ve taken more than a few sucker punches and the enemies of freedom have us surrounded. No doubt that our numbers are dwindling, but we are still in the fight. Because we are Americans.

On July 2, 1776, George Washington delivered this bold challenge to his fellow countrymen:

“The fate of the unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Let us, therefore, rely upon the goodness of the cause and the aid of the Supreme Being, in whose hands victory, is, to animate and encourage us to great and noble actions.”

Onward to great and noble actions, my fellow countrymen.

