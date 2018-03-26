The only guy in America brave enough to take on Google

There is nothing very intimidating about Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the 38-year-old grandson of a farmer with a slight frame, affable personality and constant smile. He’s a package filled with grace not heat.

But beware the silent warrior. Like David taking on Goliath, Hawley is going after Google — a company so entrenched in our lives, it knows how we shop, where we travel, what we read and, thanks to our calendars, what we’re up to every single day of our lives.

A single company holding such an awesome amount of power deserves scrutiny, says Hawley, who served in private practice and as a law clerk at the U.S. Supreme Court before becoming AG.

So, in November of last year, the father of two launched an investigation to find out if Google is violating antitrust laws to crush its competitors.

“Someone at some point has to take a stand and ask the hard question, ‘What exactly is it that Google is doing with our personal information?’ ” Hawley told The Post. “It’s time somebody held them accountable for the information they are collecting and how they are using it.”

To continue reading Salena Zito on The New York Post click here.