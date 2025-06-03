Ukraine crushes Putin’s bombers, but can China and Russia do the same to the US?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Operation Spider’s Web, Ukraine inflicted the worst attack on Russian air power since World War II. The final damage is yet to be determined, but one tally is nine Tu-95s and three Tu-22M3 bombers gone, along with an A-50 "Mainstay" radar plane and an unlucky An-22 transport plane.

Whatever the final count, the strategic impact is clear. Never before have drones taken out a big chunk of a nuclear-capable bomber force. Unlike tanks, Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot replace his bombers because none are still in production. They’ll be chopping up the wreckage for parts once the smoldering carcasses cool down.

Here’s what Putin’s lost, and why the U.S. should be worried about drone threats from China.

Before Sunday, Russia’s air force had about 55 Tu-95 Bear bombers and as many as 57 Tu-22 bombers. Russia’s bombers are not aeronautically impressive, but they deliver lethal Russian cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles and, of course, they can be armed with nuclear weapons, too.

The Tu-95 "Bear" is that ugly, four-engine plane with contra-rotating propellers and the long refueling probe above the cockpit. Since 2007, Putin has used the Bear to harass U.S. and NATO airspace. Don’t forget a pair of Tu-95 Bears barged into Alaskan airspace along with two Chinese planes last year, which is typical behavior for them.

The Tu-22M3 "Backfire" is a supersonic jet that was supposed to be sleek, but turned out gawky like most Soviet designs. The Tu-22’s Cold War mission was to launch high-speed cruise missiles at U.S. Navy ships. Instead, Tu-22 squadrons ended up bombing Syria a decade ago. The Tu-95 and Tu-22 squadrons no doubt thought they were hotshots. Until Sunday.

Ukraine’s reason was clear enough. Russian tactics are vile. Armed Tu-95s and Tu-22s take off from their bases, reach altitude, fly to a designated point, and launch cruise missiles against Ukraine, all while staying inside the sanctuary of Russian airspace. Ukraine’s air defenses do a great job knocking down inbound missiles and drones. But they can’t reach far enough to take out the bombers while in flight.

During Putin’s blitzes of Ukraine’s cities, the A-50 "Mainstay" dome-mounted radar plane monitors Ukraine air defenses and provides command and control for Russian bombers launching missiles. Ukraine has already shot down two A-50s and the drones got another on Sunday. Good riddance.

Ukraine’s drone strike was an important blow. But this is an attack that must be taken seriously by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and planners in the Pentagon, as they revive America’s industrial base.

What stunned me was the timing: near-simultaneous attacks at multiple Russian bases. By using 117 drones smuggled into Russia, the close-in attacks achieved surprise and left no time for the Russians to activate electronic warfare or other defenses. Apparently, unsuspecting Russian truckers said they were hired to deliver modular houses. Then the lids of their cargo loads opened and drones flew out.

Even more consequential was the reach of the strikes. Belaya airbase is in Siberia, 3,000 miles from Kyiv, near Lake Baikal. They lost 4 Tu-95s, 3 Tu-22s and the A-50. Olenya airbase is up on the Kola peninsula near Murmansk. The local Barents Observer photographed columns of oily black smoke billowing into the air, probably from the 5 Tu-95s, hitting that base.

Putin should have known better. Ukraine’s drones hit the Kremlin in May 2023. Other attacks have damaged Su-24 and Su-30 fighters parked in occupied Crimea. Ukraine has hit Russian bombers with smaller drone attacks, like one in August 2023 that claimed two Tu-95s.

Yet beyond question, the coordinated drone strike of June 1, 2025, opened a new chapter in drone warfare. "Yesterday was a really good example of just how quickly technology is changing the battlefield," Army Chief of Staff General Randy George said Monday, June 2.

Operation Spider’s Web should send a chill down the spine of every U.S. base commander.

Right now, the U.S. military also needs to be asking: what if a Russian or Chinese "fishing vessel" off the coast of Guam or Virginia Beach pops open drones to attack U.S. bombers or fighters lined up on runways? B-52s and B-1s are based mainly in the heartland, and the B-2s live in climate-controlled hangars in Missouri. However, the bombers sit out on host nation runways when deployed around the globe on Bomber Task Force missions.

It's not just trucks and containers launching drones. In May, China showed off its Jiu Tan drone carrier, an unmanned plane with an 82-foot wingspan that carriers up to 100 smaller drones. To an American fighter pilot, China’s drone mothership is one big fat target, but you get the idea. Enemy drones can come from anywhere. It takes tremendous intelligence and surveillance and help from AI to keep track of all the possible Chinese attack vectors.

The Pentagon finished a classified counter-drone strategy last December and has many ways to protect our planes against drones. Close in, the Army and Marines have systems like the Coyote, a 24-inch drone that intercepts other drones. Fighter jets are a great counter-drone weapon. Central Command deployed F-15s to Diego Garcia to protect B-2 and B-52 bombers. Back in January 2024, Navy F/A-18EF Superhornets from the USS Eisenhower shot down five Houthi drones with air-to-air missiles.

But drone defense needs to be a top priority. Just to be safe, better buy more of the new B-21 Raider stealth bombers for good measure. It’s the only bomber America has in production.

For the moment, savor Ukraine’s brilliant strike on Putin’s terror bombers. Too bad Ukraine can’t do it again. Or can they?