TAMMY BRUCE: An open letter to the Kennedys who turned on RFK Jr

On the day Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed former president Donald Trump for the presidency, one would expect an outcry from the usual suspects. After all, this is politics. But the most malicious response came from Kennedy’s own family.

For daring to follow his conscience, Bobby was condemned by his siblings in a public statement promoted publicly by his sister Kerry Kennedy, and posted on the social media platform X. Kerry, who dropped the ‘Cuomo’ from her name after her 2005 divorce from Andrew, was the spearpoint of the denunciation within which they excoriated Bobby for betraying "the values that our father and family hold most dear."

Values are worth talking about, and in the midst of this extraordinary time for our country, a response had to made, which I originally posted on X.

Here is that Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy:

You people are awful. Despite your family's checkered past and horrible behavior of so many of the men, Americans have stood with you out of loyalty, sentimentality, and too often, grief. Despite the questionable establishment of your family's wealth, the treatment of Marilyn Monroe, the general womanizing, the abandonment of Mary Jo Kopechne to her death, allegations of rape, one could go on and on, but the point is your family has stayed loyal and protective of family members who have done the most appalling of things. But the moment one of your own acts on his conscience for this country you attempt to throw him to the wolves and publicly condemn him. Never a word for the trail of abused or abandoned women left behind by a Kennedy, but because one of your men supports Trump in an effort to make the lives of Americans better, that alone is beyond the pale.

In your ugly treatment of your brother, you reveal the rot that has broken the hearts of the American people so many times over the years. Beyond that, the economic destruction of American families is something your family would never truly understand. You are not touched by the worry about having enough gas to get to work, or whether or not you can afford eggs this week, if you'll be safe walking in your own neighborhood, or if your child will be safe in their urban public school or even if they will know how to read and write while collecting their diploma.

You keep doing civil rights work and public service virtue signaling. But in the meantime, make a pledge to not keep doing damage, as Americans are simply looking for a way to reclaim their own futures, the safety of their families, and knowing that maybe, just maybe, they can leave their children a little better off with a future they can rely on. The condition of this country should shock everyone, even if their name is Kennedy. We know it at least shocks one of you who, like us, has had enough of the fear and hopelessness assigned to us for generations.

Americans are happy to see Bobby on our side as we refuse to comply and will not go gentle into the catastrophes to which we are expected to succumb. Instead, with Trump and all who join us, we will fight, fight, fight!

